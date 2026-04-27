Emerging chefs craft exceptional dishes using Lee Kum Kee's signature sauces

Lee Kum Kee showcases the versatility of its foodservice solutions





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - Lee Kum Kee Sauce ("Lee Kum Kee"), the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, served as Official Sauces and Condiments Partner at the four-day Young Chefs Grand Prix at Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA) 2026. Through this partnership, Lee Kum Kee reaffirmed its dedication to global youth culinary immersion, and inspiring the next generation of chefs to create with authentic Asian-inspired flavours.Held from 21-24 April 2026 at Singapore EXPO, the competition attracted over 180 young culinary talents from Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE and the USA to show their ingenuity and determination in shaping the future of foodservice.As Official Sauces and Condiments Partner, Lee Kum Kee sponsored its signature sauces throughout the competition, including Premium Brand Oyster Sauce, Supreme Authentic First Draw Soy Sauce, Seafood XO Sauce and Premium Mushroom Powder, enabling contestants to refine their seasoning and create dishes with exceptional flavour profiles.The competition was a collaboration between FHA, the Singapore Chefs Association and the Singapore Junior Chefs Club, and was endorsed by the World Association of Chefs' Societies. As well as being a test of traditional cooking skills, it provided a globally recognised platform that challenged participants to demonstrate creativity, adaptability and culinary confidence in a realistic foodservice environment.During the competition, young chefs who participated in either the Team Challenge or the Skills and Innovation Challenge showcased their technique and creativity under time constraints. The Grand Prix reached its climax with the Team Challenge Finals, with the top eight teams from an initial field of 14 presenting an intense lunch service for invited guests that required contestants to prepare a three-course menu using mystery basket ingredients. Judges evaluated their performances based on Worldchefs Judging Criteria, underscoring the competition's high standards of excellence and professionalism. Korea Cooking Art Academy was crowned Champion of the Team Challenge Finals.As part of its participation at FHA, Lee Kum Kee presented its signature products at a dedicated booth, featuring a range of offerings designed for professional chefs, HoReCa practitioners and industry players. Daily tastings of specially crafted dishes made with Lee Kum Kee sauces were offered to visitors during the exhibition, which invited them to appreciate the quality of the products., said: "Supporting the Young Chefs Grand Prix at FHA 2026 underscores our commitment to nurturing future culinary professionals. The event went beyond competition, helping to inspire enduring interest in Asian cuisine and showcasing Lee Kum Kee's product excellence to the next generation."Hashtag: #LeeKumKee, #LKK

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About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.