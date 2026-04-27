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Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec - Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (OTCQX ADR: FPHOY) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce analytical results for its infill drill program, completed on March 31, 2026, at its Bégin-Lamarche property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada.As previously announced, the Company's recent infill drilling campaign across the three major zones (Mountain, North and South) has confirmed extensive, continuous mineralization throughout the existing horizon of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") as well as two new phosphate intersects.Existing mineralized areas, as well as the two newly discovered intersects, have now been defined in all directions and at depth. Based on the current assay results, the Mineral Resources identified in the Company's initial MRE, dated September 9, 2024, are now being updated into a current geological model which will be produced next month.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:In the Mountain Zone, several intervals exceeding 50 m with grades above 10% P₂O₅ were intersected within the broader composite intervals. Several massive apatite veins reaching up to 2 m in thickness were also encountered.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The Northern Zone highlights the discovery of high-grade phosphate occurring in down-dip continuity. These high grades share mineralogical and visual characteristics (particularly the presence of massive apatite veins) similar to those observed in the Mountain Zone. Several intervals exceeding 50 m with grades above 10% P₂O₅ were intersected within the broader composite intervals.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The Southern Zone highlights high-grade phosphate occurring in down-dip continuity, displaying mineralogical and visual characteristics comparable to those recognized in the Mountain Zone. Several intervals exceeding 50 m with grades above 6% P₂O₅ were intersected within the broader composite intervals.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Please note that the intersections reported in this news release represent drilled core lengths. True widths are estimated to be greater than 70%.All drill holes were completed using NQ-size diamond drilling. Drill core was logged, photographed, and sampled according to geological boundaries defined by the Laurentia Exploration technical team. Samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, an independent accredited laboratory, for preparation and analysis using methods appropriate for phosphate. The quality assurance and quality control program includes the regular insertion of in-house reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, in accordance with industry best practices.The scientific and technical information relating to First Phosphate contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Steeve Lavoie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of First Phosphate, who is Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (OTCQX ADR: FPHOY) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of LFP batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security.First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.Bennett KurtzCFO, CAOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X : https://x.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

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