LONG ISLAND, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - Garrett Taylor, Founder and Managing Partner of Coastline Wealth Management, has been recognized by InvestmentNews as one of the 2025 Excellence Awardees in the Advisor of the Year (Regional – Northeast) category. This honor highlights professionals who demonstrate leadership, business growth, and a lasting impact on the clients and teams they support.Each year, the Advisor of the Year program identifies advisors from across the U.S. whose work reflects a strong mix of client service, practice development, and regional influence. Taylor was selected as part of a Northeast cohort that includes other high-performing advisors known for building strong, firm cultures and advancing planning strategies that meet the demands of today’s evolving investor landscape.As founder and managing partner, Taylor has shaped the vision and structure of Coastline Wealth since its inception. He has played a central role in expanding the firm’s reach through thoughtful advisor recruitment and team integration. His approach emphasizes a balance of scale and support, making sure that as the firm grows, it continues to provide the personalized attention clients value.In addition to leading firm strategy, Taylor remains active in broader industry conversations and regional philanthropic efforts. He has previously earned recognition from Forbes and Long Island Business News for his leadership and business contributions. His selection as a 2025 Excellent Awardee reflects that ongoing work and adds to a growing list of honors tied to both individual performance and firm-wide progress.Hashtag: #CoastlineWealthManagement

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About Coastline Wealth Management

Coastline Wealth Management, founded in 2012, is a Long Island, NY-based independent wealth management platform with $5 billion of assets under management/advisement. Coastline services over 7,000 client accounts primarily across the East Coast of the United States. The Company, whose core focus is servicing its client base, has grown by a series of acquisitions as it continues to build its industry-leading, technology-enabled platform. Coastline continues to be a leading consolidator in the wealth management industry and is actively pursuing additional wealth advisor acquisitions (~$50MM to $500MM in assets) as part of its core growth story. By focusing on maximizing the value of advisory practices, Coastline empowers advisors to create sustainable, long-term strategies for transitioning their businesses, ensuring both financial stability and continuity for their clients. Its expertise in navigating the complexities of succession planning enables advisors to secure their legacy while optimizing growth potential, ultimately fostering a seamless transition that benefits all stakeholders involved.