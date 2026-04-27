Breathe Pilates consolidates its Novena outlet into a dedicated three-room flagship at United Square, reinforcing its commitment to clinical-grade, small-group training.

Breathe Pilates United Square Flagship Outlet

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - Breathe Pilates is relocating its Novena studio to a larger flagship space at United Square, #21-05/06, opening 29 April 2026. The move follows the recent relocation of its Parkway Centre studio to Katong Point, #02-08/09, which opened on 24 March 2026.The new United Square location marks a step up from the studio's previous Novena premises. Where operations were previously spread across three separate units in Novena Medical Centre, the flagship studio now consolidates everything under one roof; three dedicated rooms within a single space, designed to support the flow of group classes and private sessions side by side. For clients, this means a more coherent, less fragmented experience.The studio offers a full range of classes, including Foundations Prenatal and Postnatal Pilates , Reformer and Tower levels one through three, Fat Blast, Stretch Pilates, Chair and Reformer, and private pilates with additional equipment such as the Cadillac and Barrels for those who prefer to train with a select group.In keeping with the studio’s standards of personalised instruction, all classes are capped at six participants to ensure every client receives focused, instructor-led guidance throughout.Breathe Pilates has distinguished itself within Singapore's wellness landscape through its clinical approach to movement. As a MERRITHEW® Licensed Training Centre , its instructors undergo rigorous STOTT PILATES® certification, including theory study, programme submission, mock examinations, and a final assessment.The team also includes instructors with formal rehabilitation training, several of whom are practising physiotherapists; expertise that directly shapes their Clinical Pilates offering. They offer sessions that support recovery from injury, help manage chronic pain, address postural issues, spinal alignment, and provide Pilates for scoliosis through evidence-based, individually tailored programming.With five studios offering over 100 weekly classes across Singapore: United Square, Katong Point, Raffles Quay, The Heeren, and Galaxis, Breathe Pilates extends accessible, quality-led Pilates training across the island.Clients and prospective members can view the class schedule, explore pricing, and book sessions at https://www.breathepilates.com.sg/ Hashtag: #BreathePilates

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BREATHE PILATES PTE. LTD.

Breathe Pilates is one of Singapore's most established Pilates studios and a MERRITHEW® Licensed Training Centre. With five studio locations across the island, Breathe offers small-group classes, private sessions, Clinical Pilates, prenatal and postnatal programmes, and STOTT PILATES® instructor training. All classes are led by internationally trained STOTT PILATES® and GYROTONIC® certified instructors, with a small number of participants per session.