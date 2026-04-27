The Signature Heels

A towering pair of red heels, rising nearly two metres high, steals the show in the atrium. Set against a backdrop reminiscent of a gala night, their sculptural drama invites shoppers to walk the red carpet and step into the spotlight, creating an unforgettable photo moment that embodies the film's flair and allure.





An Haute Welcome (Runway Reception)

Enter the sleek reception of Runway Magazine, where the pace is swift, the standards are exacting, and every arrival feels like the start of a story. As part of the experience, shoppers can play receptionist and pick up the phone to hear signature lines from the movie – bringing the drama and wit of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" to life.





The Power Desk (Miranda's Office)

Step into the impeccably styled office of fashion's most formidable editor, where every detail reflects precision, power and polished elegance. Here, visitors can witness the making of each Runway Magazine issue, from curated mood boards to iconic film stills, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative engine at the heart of the office.





The Runway Lift Photo Booth

Inspired by the film's iconic elevator scenes, where Miranda and Andy meet once again, the lift photo booth invites visitors to recreate their own stylish entrance.



Strike a pose, channel your inner fashion icon, and see yourself on the cover of Runway Magazine. To join the fun, simply sign up as an above member and make a same-day electronic purchase of HK$300 or more. Visitors can take home both a digital and a printed version of their cover, creating a stylish keepsake that captures the drama and allure of the film.





Runway Reads

A bustling fashion newsstand captures the energy of the media world, offering a glimpse into the stories, headlines and culture that shape the industry.



