The Athletes' Village for the Asian Beach Games in Sanya.

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2026 – From April 22 to 30, the 6th Asian Beach Games (ABG) is being held in Sanya, Hainan, China. The Athletes' Village, located at the Mangrove Tree Resort World Sanya Bay, has become a vibrant hub for athletes from across Asia to gather and connect.From China's Hainan rice noodles and India's curry prawns to South Korea's kimchi, a mouthwatering array of regional delicacies is on display. As athletes savor diverse flavors and share their culinary cultures, friendships are quietly blossoming over the shared joy of food.Beyond cuisine, the Village also hosts activities that blend traditional Chinese culture with local Hainan charm. These events allow nearly 1,800 athletes from 45 countries and regions to use culture as a bond to forge genuine friendships off the field, perfectly embodying the Games' aspiration of "Passing Friendship, Meeting in Sanya."As a main thoroughfare, the corridor in the Athletes' Village International Zone buzzes with activity. Athletes from various nations often gather here to share amusing training stories, hometown delicacies, traditional songs and dances, and local folklore. Amid this lively hubbub, language and geographical barriers begin to close effortlessly. More than just a place to rest, the Village has become a true "home away from home" for the Games."I believe that when we come together for sports and cultural exchange, the most important thing is to fully engage in the sports themselves. That's what helps us build friendships, and it's a wonderful experience," said Chaladol Boonsri, a Thai team official. He noted that athletes from across Asia have gained a deeper understanding of one another through these activities, forging closer ties that will ultimately make the world a better place.The local Hainan cultural experience has become one of the most anticipated highlights of these exchange activities. Xing Liting, head of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Exhibition Area at the Village, explained that athletes can get up close to ICH items such as Li brocade, coconut carving, and Li pottery, personally experiencing the unique charm of Hainan culture. On the other side of the Village, the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinic has also proven highly popular, with many athletes making special trips to experience traditional therapies such as(massage) and moxibustion."I really love this experience. Immersing myself in Chinese culture is truly enjoyable," said Chmaissani Issa, a Saudi Arabian ju-jitsu athlete, after trying his hand at Hainan rattan and bamboo weaving.During the Games, the Athletes' Village will host eight themed cultural performances, including "Quintessence of China," "Joyful Songs of the Sea," and "Trendy Sounds of the Free Trade Port." The debut performance, "Quintessence of China," took the stage on April 19. The spectacular show had athletes involuntarily clapping along to the rhythm. "This is my first time watching a Chinese performance in an Athletes' Village, and it's incredibly interesting," Issa added.An official from the Sanya ABG Organizing Committee stated that a professional service team had been assembled to fully address athletes' daily needs during the competition. By offering diverse forms of care, such as birthday wishes and congratulatory messages for medal winners, the committee ensures that athletes can fully concentrate on their events while fostering mutual understanding and friendship in a relaxed and joyful atmosphere.The 6th ABG marks the first comprehensive international sporting event held after the launch of independent customs operations at the Hainan Free Trade Port. The cultural exchange activities at the ABG Athletes' Village not only serve as a bridge of communication for Asian youth but also showcase Hainan's openness and inclusiveness to the world. "I look forward to making more friends, sharing training experiences, and exploring different cultures," said Shhijir-Erdene Bat-Enkh, a Mongolian beach volleyball player. "This will undoubtedly become a beautiful, unforgettable memory for me."As the Games progress, the cultural exchange activities within this "home away from home" will also continue, allowing the seeds of friendship to take root and grow amidst the coconut breezes and coastal scenery of Sanya, and ensuring the spirit of the Asian Beach Games is continuously passed on through cultural integration.

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