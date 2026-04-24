SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2026 – SIBUR, Russia's largest polymer producer, plans to increase its supplies to Asian countries fivefold by 2030, driven by capacity growth supported primarily by the launch of a major new polymer production facility, the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC), in Russia's Far East.With an annual capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of basic polymers, the AGCC is set to become the most efficient polymer production facility in Russia and one of the largest globally. Polyethylene production is scheduled to begin in 2026, followed by polypropylene in 2027. The launch will enable SIBUR to greatly expand its presence in key markets in South and Southeast Asia."Emerging Asian markets are demonstrating strong growth in polymer demand, driven primarily by the packaging, healthcare and hygiene industries, as well as sizeable infrastructure and construction investments. The majority of demand in the region is met through imports. The commissioning of the AGCC will enable SIBUR to increase supplies to South and Southeast Asian markets fivefold by 2030 compared with current levels," said Natalia Burlina, Head of SIBUR's New Projects Go-to-Market Division, speaking at the ChinaPlas SIBUR Conference in Shanghai for South and Southeast Asian customers."In recent years, we have strengthened our position in South and Southeast Asian markets. We continue to grow and improve our customer service through local sales and technical support."Various logistics options for delivering AGCC polymers to Asian markets were discussed at the conference, including transshipment via Chinese ports and direct shipments from Russian seaports to destination ports.The AGCC portfolio includes more than 20 in-demand solutions, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) for packaging films; high-density polyethylene (HDPE) for blow moulding, injection moulding, films, monofilament and pressure pipes; polypropylene (PP) yarn for raffia and nonwoven materials; as well as BOPP for packaging applications. In addition, SIBUR, thanks to its well-established R&D infrastructure and innovation practices, is ready to develop tailor-made solutions to meet customers' needs.SIBUR's reliable supply of AGCC polymer solutions to Asian markets will create a shared value for its customers.Hashtag: #SIBUR

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