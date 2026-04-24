Attendees of BizPal Day 2026 gather in Johor, Malaysia, bringing together investors, SME founders, and ecosystem partners for the official introduction of CapitalOS, BizPal’s corporate finance platform.

Representatives from BizPal and My Education Platform formalise their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), expanding BizPal’s distribution network across Malaysia.

JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2026 -hostedan invite-only event bringing together investors, SME founders, and ecosystem partners in Johor, where the company formally introducedits corporate finance platform, and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Malaysian partnersandHeld at deMori @ FCC Signature, the event featured a live platform demonstration, partner showcase, and networking sessions aimed at facilitating engagement between founders, advisors, and investors.Introducing CapitalOSCapitalOS, BizPal’s corporate finance platform, was presented through a live demonstration during the event. The system integrates operational, brand, and financial data into a structured framework designed to support investor readiness and due diligence.According to BizPal, the platform is intended to help SMEs organise their business information into formats aligned with investor expectations, enabling clearer communication during fundraising discussions.said, CEO of BizPal Malaysia.MOUs Expand Distribution NetworkThe event also included the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between BizPal and two Malaysian partners, My Education Platform and VA Partners. Both organisations will serve as authorised distributors of BizPal’s education and advisory programmes across Malaysia.The partnerships expand BizPal’s reach within the SME ecosystem by working with local organisations that support business development and capability building.said, Director, My Education Platform.A representative from VA Partners is expected to provide a statement following final endorsement.During the event, BizPal also presented the, an ecosystem initiative designed to connect experienced business leaders with high-potential entrepreneurs.The initiative provides a structured environment for mentorship supported by data-based evaluation and standardised assessment criteria aligned with investor expectations. GMX was first introduced during BizPal’s Data Fundraising Masterclass in December 2025 and was presented to a broader network of partners and investors at BizPal Day.Next StepsFollowing the event, BizPal plans to expand the adoption of CapitalOS and continue developing its partner network across Malaysia and the ASEAN region.Hashtag: #NoDataNoTalk #DataFundraising #InvestorReady #CapitalReadiness #FinTech #BusinessValuation #ASEANSMEs #BizPalDay

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About BizPal

BizPal provides data-driven corporate finance solutions designed to help ASEAN SMEs become investor-ready. Its platform, CapitalOS, integrates operational, strategic, and financial data into a unified system that supports business evaluation and investor engagement.