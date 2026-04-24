HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2026 – Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited (" Lanson Place ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Chang as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.Prior to joining Lanson Place, Louis served as the Owners' Representative for New World Development Company, overseeing a portfolio of 21 luxury hotels across Greater China and Southeast Asia. Previously, he spent five years as Operations Controller for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and more than two decades in senior finance leadership roles with Hyatt Asia Pacific.Reporting directly to Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place, Louis will drive growth, optimise performance and further elevate the guest experience for which Lanson Place is already renowned. His extensive background in luxury hospitality includes leading operating efficiencies and hybrid residence and hotel operations."We are delighted to welcome Louis to the senior management team," said Michael Hobson. "His diverse background in asset management, operational accountability, and financial leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our service standards and expand the Lanson Place footprint across the region.""I am honoured to join Lanson Place at such an exciting time for the brand," said Louis Chang. "My years with leading brands taught me that the greatest luxury is feeling at home, and I look forward to working with our talented teams to ensure that devoted, personal spirit shines through in everything we do."For high-resolution images, please click here Hashtag: #LansonPlace #LouisChang #ChiefOperatingOfficer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited

Lanson Place is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (HKEx stock code: 369). The transformative hospitality management company currently manages eight properties under the Lanson Place brand, comprising Personal Hotels and Residences in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Melbourne. Additionally, it manages Two MacDonnell Road in Hong Kong as well as Yiju Apartment in Shenzhen.



