Lazada and Nestlé are teaming up once again for Nestlé Nutrition x Lazada Regional Super Brand Day (RSBD), taking place on 23 April 2026 across five Southeast Asian markets: Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Now in its sixth year, the campaign builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies, bringing new AI-powered experiences on Lazada that add a more interactive and personal dimension to online shopping.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 -Lazada and Nestlé are teaming up once again for(RSBD), taking place on 23 April 2026 across five Southeast Asian markets: Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Now in its sixth year, the campaign builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies, bringing new AI-powered experiences on Lazada that add a more interactive and personal dimension to online shopping.

Consumers can click on the AI Lazzie icon on selected Nestlé products to ask questions and explore product information





Centred on the themethis year’s campaign reflects how parents shape not only their children’s present, but also their future, a narrative that underpins both the emotional and functional elements of the campaign. Building on this foundation, Nestlé and Lazada are introducing new ways to engage consumers through technology, while continuing to drive strong e-commerce performance and brand growth across the region.This year, the collaboration is further elevated through a pilot integration of Lazada’s AI capabilities, marking one of the first large-scale brand partnerships to embed AI within the shopping journey. Available in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, the experience is powered by Lazada’s AI shopping assistant, LazzieChat, and is designed to make product discovery more intuitive, conversational, and personalised.In categories such as children’s nutrition, where product choices can often feel complex and overwhelming, consumers can now interact with LazzieChat directly on selected Nestlé products to ask questions and explore product information in a more conversational and intuitive way, helping them better understand product attributes as they browse. By combining Nestlé’s expertise into the experience, LazzieChat serves as a helpful companion for parents, supporting more informed and confident decision-making.Beyond functional utility, the campaign also introduces an interactive AI-powered experience,an interactive AI experience within LazzieChat. Users can start by inputting NESTLAZ into LazzieChat, upload a photo to generate a visualisation of the future, creating a playful and personal moment that goes beyond traditional product discovery.“At Lazada, we are always looking for ways to make the shopping experience more relevant, seamless, and meaningful for Malaysians,” said.” Through our collaboration with Nestlé, we are not only bringing consumers trusted products, but also introducing AI-powered experiences that help parents in Malaysia access information more easily, make more confident decisions, and enjoy a shopping journey that is more interactive and personalized.”By combining AI-powered assistance, emotional storytelling, and seamless commerce integration, Nestlé and Lazada are demonstrating how technology can transform traditional eCommerce campaigns into more immersive and meaningful consumer experiences.Complementing the experience, consumers can enjoy a range of exclusive promotions during the Super Brand Day. Consumers can visit the Nestlé Lactogrow NANKID and S26 Gold Progress official stores on Lazada Malaysia and chat with AI Lazzie on 23 April to discover new AI-powered experiences.Hashtag: #LazadaMalaysia

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About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 14 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.