Earth Week brings together students and sustainability practitioners through 26 workshops; culminates in a Service and Sustainability Summit to explore how early action can shape a more sustainable future

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2026 - Climate change increasingly calls for shifts in behaviour and collective responsibility, and education is taking on a more central role in shaping how individuals understand and respond to environmental challenges from a young age.Atthis conversation comes to life through its annual, where students, educators and sustainability practitioners come together to explore how knowledge and community engagement can contribute to meaningful environmental and social impact.Held fromthe week-long programme culminates in the Service and Sustainability Summit, a platform designed to connect students with real-world perspectives on climate action. It brings together members of the school community alongside environmental organisations and advocates, such as Waterways Watch Society of Singapore Plastify , and SPCA Singapore , creating space for dialogue, reflection and practical learning.Two of Malaysia’s beloved and renowned artists, Lee Oscar and Celine Tan from CO2–Karbondioxida , will lead a keynote presentation as well as a hands-on workshop where students will be able to create the Singapore skyline using fabrics from pre-loved clothing. It becomes a meaningful way to weave in the stories of the clothing items to channel their creativity sustainably.The Earth Week initiatives reflect a growing recognition that sustainability education must extend beyond awareness. As environmental issues become more complex and immediate, there is increasing emphasis on equipping students not only with knowledge, but also with the ability to make informed decisions and take responsibility for their actions.During the summit, students will be able to choose from 26 workshops spanning waste management, water sustainability, circular systems and environmental stewardship, with sessions led by external partners, teachers, Senior School students and members of the parent community. Topics range from Singapore’s water journey and plastic recycling systems to composting, urban farming and e-waste, with many workshops designed to be hands-on. Beyond this, students are also leading their own initiatives, with the school’s sustainability society, Greenwave, driving projects from renewable energy awareness to supporting local environmental and animal welfare organisations, reflecting a growing sense of ownership over the issues they study.“Schools have always been places where knowledge is built, but increasingly, they must also be where values are formed and tested. Sustainability is not something students will only encounter in the future, it is already shaping the world they are growing into. Our role is to give them the space to engage with these issues early, to think critically, and to understand that their actions, however small, carry weight,” said Sophie Davies, Vice Principal, Safeguarding and Inclusion,The Service and Sustainability Summit serves as the focal point of the week, featuring keynote sharing sessions, discussions and student-led engagements that encourage participants to reflect on the role individuals and communities play in shaping a more sustainable future.“For many students, environmental issues can feel distant or overwhelming. What programmes like Earth Week and the summit aim to do is make these challenges more tangible and relatable, while ensuring that every student feels they have a role to play. It is also about inclusion, creating an environment where different perspectives are valued, and where students can build confidence in contributing to conversations that affect their communities and their future,” said Agathe Avila, Environment and Sustainability coordinator,As Singapore continues to advance its sustainability agenda, initiatives such as Earth Week highlight the role that schools can play in nurturing a sense of responsibility and long-term thinking from an early age. Grounding learning in real-world contexts and encouraging active participation reflects a broader approach to education, one that prepares students not only academically, but as informed and engaged members of society.The week concludes with a reminder that meaningful progress on environmental issues will depend not only on systems and policies, but also on individuals who are prepared to act with awareness and intent.Hashtag: #NLCS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British international school offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate’s Middle Years Programme and culminates in the IB Diploma Programme.



Drawing upon 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion. Every student is known, challenged, and celebrated through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.



Situated on Depot Road, the school is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

