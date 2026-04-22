Project 1095 - https://project1095.simge.edu.sg/ Singapore Institute of Management – https://www.sim.edu.sg SIM Global Education Overview - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/overview

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2026 - As universities adapt to hybrid learning and evolving workforce expectations, student relationships are increasingly being treated not as incidental, but as a designed part of the education journey. Across higher education, there is growing recognition that peer interaction, collaboration, and shared experiences contribute to how students learn, work, and transition into employment. This shift is prompting institutions to rethink how engagement is built from the moment students enter campus through to graduation.Orientation programmes have traditionally focused on introducing students to campus life. Today, they are increasingly seen as the starting point of a longer engagement model. Institutions such as the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), onboarding is complemented by a structured ecosystem of activities that extends throughout the academic lifecycle. These include Student‑led Student Club Recruitment drives,, leadership camps, and peer-led initiatives that encourage early interaction and sustained participation over time.Rather than relying solely on informal social interaction, universities or institutions are creating structured environments where students collaborate regularly. SIM, for instance, offers more than 70 student clubs spanning arts, sports, and academic interests, alongside activities such as hackathons, overseas community projects, and student-led events. Such platforms allow students to work together on common goals, reflecting real-world team dynamics and reinforcing skills such as communication and collaboration.The concept of student life is also expanding beyond academic settings. Dedicated platforms such as SIM's Student Life initiatives are designed to provide a more holistic campus experience, reinforcing the idea that learning extends beyond formal instruction. At the same time, academic support systems such as the Student Learning Centre provide structured assistance through workshops, consultations, and learning resources, supporting both individual and group learning processes.With partnerships across universities in the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, and the United States, institutions like SIM bring together students from varied cultural and academic backgrounds. This diversity creates opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration, which is increasingly relevant in a globalised workforce.The emphasis on collaboration and engagement is also closely linked to employability. SIM's broader model integrates academic programmes with industry partnerships, internships, and career services aimed at preparing students for a rapidly changing work environment. This reflects a wider trend in higher education, where experience is being designed not only around academic achievement, but also around the development of professional networks and workplace skills.As learning models continue to evolve, universities or institutions are placing greater emphasis on how student interactions are structured over time. From orientation activities to co-curricular engagement and career preparation, the journey from enrolment to graduation is increasingly being shaped as a continuous pathway for collaboration, experience-building, and network development.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

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About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 17,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 41% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



For more information on SIM Global Education, visit www.sim.edu.sg.

