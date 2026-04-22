Rolling out across more than 15 diverse markets in ASEAN & South Pacific, Sprite’s new global platform brings a dynamic new look, an iconic brand sound, and bold cultural partnerships rooted in spicy food, basketball, music

Sprite Chill Lemon Mint: tapping into consumer demand for multi-sensorial refreshment, we're bringing intense refreshment to fans in new and unexpected ways. . Sprite Chill Lemon Mint will be launched across selected markets, offering an unique cooling sensation and ultimate refreshment.

Sprite + Tea:inspired by the viral social trend of consumers steeping tea bags in Sprite, Sprite + Tea reflects the brand's commitment to listening to consumers and translating cultural moments into scalable innovation that will be launched in ASP starting with this year

Sprite Lime Mint: dialing up refreshment to cut through the heat and humidity of South East Asia, we've elevated Sprite's iconic lemon‑lime fizz with a touch of soft, cool mint, creating a drinking experience that is more than just a beverage, it's a reset that cools you down.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2026 - Sprite®, the world's No. 1 lemon-lime soft drink, is entering its boldest, freshest chapter yet in ASEAN & South Pacific. With the launch of 'It's That Fresh,' Sprite reaffirms its role as the region's choice for ultimate refreshment — introducing a vibrant new visual identity, an iconic and ownable Sprite Sound, and fresh locally-resonant cultural collaborations that meet people at the heart of everyday street culture.From bustling sari-sari stores in the Philippines and warungs in Indonesia, to late-night mamak stalls in Malaysia and supermarket aisles in Australia and New Zealand, Sprite has long been part of how people across the region cool down, connect, and express themselves.brings this shared heritage together under one global platform, brought to life in ways that reflect the spirit, taste, and energy of ASEAN & South Pacific.'It's That Fresh' unifies Sprite's brand expression across 180 markets globally. In ASEAN & South Pacific the platform comes to life through a culturally grounded expression, anchored in spicy food, basektball, and music, and supported by a refreshed logo, bold new packaging, and the Sprite Sound."Sprite is more than just a drink—it's part of how people experience refreshment in the heat, through food, sport, and shared moments," said Mark Dee, Category Marketing Sr. Director of Sparkling Flavors for Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific. "It's That Fresh celebrates authenticity, originality, and the bold spirit of the region's youth, bringing global brand strength together with local culture in a way that feels real and relevant."Spicy food sits at the heart of street food culture across ASEAN & South Pacific – from hawker centers and night markets to local eateries adn late-night favorite spots. For Gen Z in the region, spice is more than a flavor; it's a shared experience that brings people together.Building on this deep cultural connection, Sprite is leaning further into its 'Hurts Real Good with Sprite' platform in the region – celebrating the joy of bold, spicy flavors paired with the ultimate refreshment. Sprite complements some of the region's most loved dishes, from tom yum and laksa to satay and other street-food favorites, delivering crisp lemon-lime refresment that cuts through the heat.Global and local partnerships will bring this to life through creator-led content, live experiences, and Sprite & Spicy bundle offers—all rooted in the everyday way people enjoy food across the region.Basketball continues to be a powerful form of self-expression and community connection across ASEAN & South Pacific. In 2026, Sprite will continue to support basketball at the local level, building on its long-standing presence in the sport through partnerships and experiences that celebrate creativity, individuality, and the energy of the game. These efforts reflect Sprite's commitment to showing up where culture lives, consistently and authentically.Sprite's refreshed visual design marks the return of the iconic Lymon symbol, updated for a new era and paired with the a bold white Sprite wordmark as one unified hero asset. Flanking both Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar, the design system uses dynamic movement, liquid cues, and new packaging that radiates the unmistakable green-and-white palette, joined by black cues on Sprite Zero Sugar to ensure clear choice for consumers. The new look will roll out across coolers, street stalls, and supermarkets across ASEAN & South Pacific starting this month. willMeanwhile, music remains a key part of Sprite's global DNA and its connection to youth culture. In the region, music plays a supporting role, amplifying moments of refreshment, creativity, and self-expression across platforms and experiences.At the center of this is the Sprite Sound—a new, iconic ownable brand sound and sonic identity designed to be instantly recognizable, much like a signature audio cue. Created in partnership with globally-renowned music producers but designed to connect with regional and youth music culture in ASEAN & South Pacific, the Sprite Sound serves as the audio shorthand for Sprite refreshment.Sprite keeps innovating with launches that respond to the evolving tastes and latest trends of the region. In 2026, consumers can look forward to:Availability of these varieties and other flavour options, including Zero Sugar, will vary by market. For specific products near you, visit Sprite.com.For more on 'It's That Fresh,' follow Sprite's journey on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, or visit Sprite.com.Hashtag: #Sprite

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