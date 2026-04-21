From left to right: Mr. Nguyen Quang Vinh – Chief Technology Officer, VinDynamics; Mr. Le Minh – Director of Hardware, VinDynamics; Prof. Han Boon Siew – Head of Humanoid Asia/Pacific, Schaeffler; Mr. Maximilian Fiedler – Regional CEO Asia/Pacific, Schaeffler, at the MOU signing ceremony between the two parties.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - VinDynamics, a technology company of Vingroup, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Schaeffler, a leading global motion technology company headquartered in Germany. The partnership aims to foster joint research and development and lay the groundwork for future commercial agreements concerning core components for humanoid robots. This milestone represents a significant step forward in VinDynamics' strategy to advance humanoid robotics, while unlocking new opportunities to accelerate innovation and expand technological collaboration between the two companies on a global scale.Under the MOU, VinDynamics and Schaeffler will collaborate on the research, development, and optimization of key components for humanoid robots, including actuator systems and motors. The partnership will focus on evaluating and refining prototype actuators or actuator components developed by Schaeffler, encompassing mechanical, gearbox, and hardware parameters, with due consideration for key components, tolerances, materials, and manufacturability.In addition, VinDynamics will conduct technical assessments and optimization of its control software to ensure seamless compatibility and effective integration with the proposed actuator systems. Both parties will share relevant technical information and best practices necessary for the efficient execution of the project, in full compliance with the agreed confidentiality provisions.Following the Start of Production, to be defined under a subsequent project agreement, the collaboration is expected to extend to the provision of advice and support in product simulation and validation to enhance system performance and reliability. VinDynamics will share operational product data of the actuators with Schaeffler, which Schaeffler may utilize to further improve actuator designs and performance.The collaboration between VinDynamics and Schaeffler is anticipated to drive meaningful breakthroughs in the field of humanoid robotics, particularly by accelerating the research and development of highly complex and mission-critical components such as actuator systems and motor assemblies. Schaeffler's extensive heritage and global reputation in motion technology, combined with VinDynamics' strengths in robotics research, system design, and integration, establish a powerful foundation for setting new technological benchmarks in the industry.Established in September 2025, VinDynamics is a pioneering company in the field of humanoid robotics within Vingroup. The company is dedicated to developing versatile, human-centric robots capable of seamless integration into everyday life, with the scalability to support global deployment.Schaeffler, with more than 80 years of leadership in motion technology, is one of the world's largest family-owned industrial companies, employing approximately 110,000 people and operating more than 250 locations across 55 countries.Hashtag: #VinDynamics

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About VinDynamics

VinDynamics is a technology company under Vingroup, dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of advanced robotics and automation solutions, particularly in the field of humanoid robots. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, mechatronics, and motion control, VinDynamics aims to deliver intelligent, safe, and cost-effective robotic products that enhance productivity and improve quality of life.



Learn more at: https://vindynamics.net/en





About Schaeffler

Schaeffler is a global motion technology company headquartered in Germany, providing innovative solutions in bearings, drive systems, and mechatronics. With operations in more than 50 countries and strong research and development capabilities, Schaeffler plays a key role in advancing future technology trends such as electrification, automation, and robotics. The company is committed to delivering sustainable and efficient solutions that help shape the future of motion.



Learn more at: https://www.schaeffler.com



