BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - Thailand successfully hosted thefrom April 9–11, 2026, at the Thai–Japanese Youth Center (Wes Arena 1) in Bangkok, drawing more thanThe event was organized by the Kickboxing Association of Thailand (KAT) in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO). Conducted under international standards, the tournament highlighted Thailand's growing capability to host large-scale global sporting events.Over three days of competition, athletes competed across multiple weight divisions and disciplines under WAKO rules, providing a platform for international competition and athlete development. The event also enabled Thai athletes to compete alongside leading international fighters, reflecting the continued progress of the sport at the national level.said Thailand's selection as host for a second consecutive year reflects international confidence in the country's event management capabilities. He added that the tournament contributes to raising the global profile of kickboxing in Thailand, while supporting youth athlete development and promoting sports tourism through international media exposure.said the success of the tournament represents an important step in elevating Thai kickboxing on the international stage. He noted that beyond competition, the event reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen the sport's development system, from grassroots participation to elite performance, while reinforcing Thailand's role in the global kickboxing landscape.Building on the success of the World Cup, the Kickboxing Association of Thailand also launched, the country's first structured professional kickboxing league, on April 11 at the same venue.The inaugural event featured seven bouts with fighters from more than 10 countries and was conducted in line with international professional standards, including official weigh-ins and pre-fight face-offs.KATPRO PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING represents a key milestone in the development of a structured professional kickboxing league in Thailand, integrating sport and entertainment within a unified framework. The platform aims to elevate competition standards, event management, and the commercial value of the sport, while creating new professional pathways for Thai athletes and strengthening connections to international competition.The successful staging of both events not only reflects Thailand's readiness to serve as a hub for global kickboxing competitions, but also underscores a clear development trajectory for the sport—from grassroots and amateur levels toward a more defined professional system.Hashtag: #ThailandKickboxingWorldCup

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About the Kickboxing Association of Thailand (KAT)

The Kickboxing Association of Thailand is the national governing body for kickboxing in Thailand and a member of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO). KAT oversees athlete development, national-team selection, and the organization of domestic and international competitions, including the Thailand Kickboxing World Cup and the KATPRO Professional Kickboxing league.



