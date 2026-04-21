Q4 operating income rises 41.9% year-on-year to Php4.1 billion; full-year system-wide sales up 16.6%





Financial Data





Quarter 4 (Unaudited)





%



Change

FY 2025 (Audited)





%



Change

2025

2024

2025

2024



System Wide Sales

122,300 (~US$2,084)

109,180 (~US$1,877)

12.0

455,111 (~US$7,914)

390,284 (~US$6,812)

16.6

Revenues

80,890 (~US$1,378)

73,695 (~US$1,267)

9.8

305,112 (~US$5,306)

269,942 (~US$4,712)

13.0

Operating Income

4,143 (~US$71)

2,919 (~US$50)

41.9

20,150 (~US$350)

16,889 (~US$295)

19.3

EBITDA

9,920 (~US$169)

8,355 (~US$144)

18.7

41,830 (~US$727)

36,746 (~US$641)

13.8

Net Income

1,988 (~US$34)

1,920 (~US$33)

3.5

11,005 (~US$191)

10,796 (~US$188)

1.9

Net Income Attributable to Equity













Holders of the Parent Company

2,221 (~US$38)

1,850 (~US$32)

20.1

10,872 (~US$189)

10,317 (~US$180)

5.4

Earnings Per Share - Basic

1.902 (~US$0.032)

1.574 (~US$0.027)

20.8

9.386 (~US$0.163)

8.851 (~US$0.154)

6.0

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

1.897 (~US$0.032)

1.570 (~US$0.027)

20.8

9.362 (~US$0.163)

8.826 (~US$0.154)

6.1



METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 – Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group ("JFC" or the "Group"), reported strong full-year 2025 performance, led byof(upyear-on-year) andfull-year, driven by continued strength across key Asian markets and its broader international platform.In 2025, the Jollibee Group strengthened its position across Asia while expanding its international footprint, with the international business deliveringfor the year. Key Asian markets, including—delivered strong performance alongside continued network expansion.The Group also recorded strong momentum in itssegment, withfor the full year, supporting diversification of growth drivers and continued store network development.In Hong Kong, Jollibee continued to strengthen its relevance among consumers, earning recognition asat the U Food Favourite Food Awards 2025—reflecting its growing appeal among mainstream local customers.In Singapore, the Group further expanded its footprint through Jollibee, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Tim Ho Wan, with 29, 79, and 9 stores, respectively, as of end-2025. Jollibee Singapore was named the No. 1 Fast Food Chain for Customer Service by, while Tim Ho Wan refreshed its flagship Marina Bay Sands store with a more dim sum-centric menu and new offerings at accessible price points—both reinforcing stronger patronage from mainstream local customers alongside its core base.This sustained performance across markets contributed to the Group's overall results, withfor the full year across its Philippine and international businesses.The Jollibee Group closed 2025 with its highest fourth-quarter operating income on record, increasing by 41.9% year-on-year., Global Chief Executive Officer of JFC, shared the following statement on JFC's performance: "I'm proud of how our teams performed in 2025. We finished the year with record fourth-quarter operating income—upyear-on-year—reflecting both strong sales momentum and better operating leverage.For the full year, we deliveredsystem-wide sales growth across our Philippine and international businesses. Coffee and tea continued to build scale withsystem-wide sales growth, and our international business grew system-wide sales byas we continued to expand with discipline across our key markets.In particular, the Jollibee brand sustained strong momentum in, its largest international market by store count, supported by continued customer demand and ongoing network expansion.We openedstores during the year, the most in our company's history, which strengthens our runway for sustained growth. Looking ahead to 2026, our priorities remain clear: profitable growth, operational excellence, and consistent value creation for our shareholders and other stakeholders."Note: (1) Amounts in Million Pesos except for Per Share Data(2) System wide sales (SWS) is a management account, not part of the Audited Financial Statements(3) Reported growth rates are calculated based on Philippine Peso (PHP) amountsConsolidated revenues increased by 9.8% for the quarter and 13.0% for the full year, reflecting sustained consumer demand and continued strength across the Group's core markets.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter increased by 18.7% to Php9.9 billion (approx. US$169.0 million), while full-year EBITDA rose by 13.8% to Php41.8 billion (approx. US$727.4 million), reflecting solid operational execution and sustained business momentum across key markets.Operating income recorded a significant increase of 41.9% in the fourth quarter to Php4.1 billion (approx. US$70.6 million), representing the highest fourth-quarter operating income in the Company's history, with operating income margin expanding by 110 basis points year-on-year. The growth was supported by revenue momentum and improved expense efficiencies, including better optimization of general and administrative and advertising and promotion expenditures during the period.For the full year, operating income expanded by 19.3% to Php20.1 billion (approx. US$350.4 million), accompanied by a 30-basis-point year-on-year improvement in operating income margin, reflecting sustained cost discipline and operating leverage across the business.Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company grew by 20.1% to Php2.2 billion (approx. US$37.8 million) in the fourth quarter and by 5.4% to Php10.9 billion (approx. US$189.0 million) for the year. The difference in growth rates relative to operating income primarily reflects higher financing costs and tax provisions during the period.Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 20.8% to Php1.902 (approx. US$0.032) for the quarter and by 6.0% to Php9.386 (approx. US$0.163) for the full year.Based on its target for 2026, JFC projects full year system-wide sales growth to be in the range of 8%–12%, with same store sales growth of 4%–6% and store network increase of 5%–10%. Operating income growth will be in the range of 15%–18%.JFC plans to expand network by 1,200 to 1,300 stores (gross) in 2026 and expects capital expenditures (CAPEX) range to be further reduced to Php13.0 to 16.0 billion.The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and JFC gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from JFC's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to JFC or person acting on behalf of JFC expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) (also known as "JFC") is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.



JFC's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



JFC's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



JFC has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.



