SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - Esco Lifesciences Group ("Esco") today announced the acquisition of Allwin Medical Devices, Inc., a leading manufacturer of ART/IVF consumables. Allwin Medical will continue to operate under its established brand and will become a key pillar within Esco's Medical portfolio, alongside Esco Medical, further strengthening Esco's global position in reproductive medicine.The acquisition reinforces Esco's strategy and commitment to deliver integrated ART/IVF workflow solutions—combining advanced equipment, time lapse imaging, high-quality consumables, digital traceability and witnessing, and AI-enabled embryo assessment and clinical support into a unified platform for fertility clinics worldwide."We are honored that Mr. Dhiren Mehta has chosen Esco as the long-term home for Allwin Medical," said XQ Lin, Chairman & CEO of Esco Lifesciences Group. "Allwin has built a strong foundation in quality, innovation, and customer trust. Together, we will accelerate its international growth while preserving the values and legacy that define the company. With Allwin, we all win."Esco also extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Dhiren Mehta, Founder of Allwin Medical, for his leadership and partnership."The integration of Allwin Medical with Esco Lifesciences Group represents a strategic milestone in Allwin Medical's evolution and long-term growth trajectory. This collaboration reflects a strong alignment in vision, capabilities, and commitment to the ART/IVF sector." said Mr. Dhiren Mehta. "This partnership enables Allwin Medical to leverage Esco's global infrastructure, technological expertise, and international reach, while continuing to build on its established market position and specialized capabilities. We believe that the combined strengths of both organizations will support accelerated growth, expanded global presence, and enhanced value delivery to clinicians and patients, while reinforcing Allwin Medical's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer relationships."Allwin Medical's operations and team will continue to play a central role in driving growth within Esco's Medical business unit. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, USA,and with Indian operation in Mumbai and Surat, Allwin Medical will serve as a key operating node and the India headquarters for Esco's Medical business unit, supporting further expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare markets.This acquisition marks another step in Esco's vision to build a comprehensive platform enabling ART/IVF clinics to operate more efficiently, safely, and intelligently, ultimately improving patient outcomes.As part of its long-term vision, Esco has positioned itself as a trusted partner and permanent home for small and medium sized businesses in the life sciences and fertility tools sector—providing continuity, global commercial reach, and operational support while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and legacy of each company.Hashtag: #Esco

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About Allwin Medical

Allwin Medical is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of medical devices including Women's Health (IVF) and Urology. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, USA, the company is committed to providing its customers with high quality devices. Its products are sold in 130+ countries globally through a network of distributors that cater to global markets. Within India, 100+ dealers support and promote sales for the Indian market. Founded in 1998 by Dhiren Mehta, who has more than 39 years of experience in the medical device industry, the company has exhibited consistent and strong growth.



About Esco Lifesciences Group

Esco Lifesciences Group is a world-leading manufacturer of laboratory, pharmaceutical equipment, bioprocess tools and IVF medical devices, delivering sustainable workflow solutions to advance global health. Since 1978, the Singapore-based company is committed to excellence, ensuring forward-thinking technology, responsive support, and reliability, making Esco a trusted partner for the life science and medical markets in more than 150 countries.



Esco, through its Medical business unit, leads in delivering comprehensive workflow solutions for assisted reproduction technologies (ART) to IVF clinics, laboratories, and research centers worldwide.



For more information about Esco Lifesciences Group: https://group.escolifesciences.com/

