TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - The Asian Machine Tool Online Exhibition 2026 (AMTOE 2026) officially launches today, providing a comprehensive B2B sourcing platform that connects global buyers with verified Asian suppliers across the machine tool and manufacturing industry. Running through October 31, 2026, the exhibition adopts a hybrid online and offline integration model, offering nearly six months of continuous sourcing opportunities and business engagement for international buyers and industry partners.Co-organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia ( www.e-tradeasia.com ), AMTOE 2026 is designed to strengthen connections between Asian manufacturers and global importers and exporters, while optimizing cross-border procurement processes, improving supply-demand matching efficiency, and enabling enterprises to expand into international markets more effectively.Since its debut in 2022, the exhibition has consistently attracted high-quality international buyers and demonstrated strong performance in precise matchmaking, inquiry conversion, and order generation, establishing itself as one of Asia's most representative online B2B trade exhibitions.AMTOE 2026 is undergoing a significant scale expansion and is being held in synergy with several leading international machine tool exhibitions, including CIMES, IMTS, and JIMTOF (Japan International Machine Tool Fair). By aligning with major global exhibition schedules and integrating cross-platform resources, the exhibition effectively consolidates international buyer traffic.This integrated approach enables procurement professionals to efficiently evaluate suppliers, compare products, and make sourcing decisions, significantly shortening decision-making cycles while improving procurement accuracy.Built around high-efficiency matchmaking, targeted traffic distribution, and conversion-driven outcomes, the exhibition enhances exhibitors' global exposure and inquiry quality while supporting sustained market expansion and business growth.AMTOE 2026 presents a strong lineup of leading Asian manufacturers in the machine tool and industrial sector, showcasing the region's advanced manufacturing capabilities, technological innovation, and integrated industrial strength. Participating companies include NOVELTEK INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING OAV EQUIPMENT & TOOLS and Yu-Sheng Elecirical Enterprises The exhibition presents a comprehensive range of product categories across the machine tool and manufacturing industry, including Machine Tools, Metalworking Machinery, Industrial Laser Equipment, Forming & Molding Machinery, and Measuring & Testing Equipment. It also extends to essential industrial components and supporting systems such as General Mechanical Components, Bearings, Pneumatic Components, Industrial Auxiliary Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and General Industrial Equipment, forming a complete and interconnected industrial supply chain ecosystem.Through this integrated product structure, the exhibition enables global buyers to efficiently access diversified sourcing options, enhance procurement efficiency, and connect with a wide spectrum of qualified suppliers.AMTOE 2026 features an advanced digital exhibition environment built on full integration with the TradeAsia platform. The exhibition includes dedicated exhibitor pages, digital product catalogs, and a unified online interface, significantly improving supplier visibility and information accessibility.A structured business matching mechanism allows buyers to quickly identify suitable suppliers based on specific procurement needs. International buyers can browse product information, evaluate suppliers, and submit inquiries at any time, accelerating the overall sourcing and decision-making process.By combining continuous online accessibility with intelligent matching functions, the exhibition removes time and geographical limitations, delivering a highly efficient, cost-effective, and results-driven B2B sourcing experience.Explore suppliers, discover products, and send inquiries directly through the official exhibition platform:Hashtag: #TradeAsia

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About TradeAsia

TradeAsia ( www.e-tradeasia.com) is a leading international B2B trade platform that connects global buyers and suppliers through conversion-oriented business matching. With millions of members, over 600,000 suppliers, and continuously updated product listings, TradeAsia operates a highly active global sourcing ecosystem.



In addition to its online infrastructure, TradeAsia collaborates with hundreds of trade associations and exhibition organizers worldwide, integrating online exposure with offline promotional channels to expand international visibility and strengthen cross-border marketing effectiveness.