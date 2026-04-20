XTransfer at the 139th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 -, released its latest figures at the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).Collections from Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia increased 115%, 97%, and 18% year-on-year, respectively, highlighting growing demand among exporters for secure and efficient cross-border collection channels.According to statistics from the China General Administration of Customs, emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have become a key driver of export growth. However, underdeveloped local financial infrastructure, incomplete cross-border payment systems, and shortages of foreign exchange mean buyers often struggle to access U.S. dollars. As a result, exporters in these markets frequently face low settlement efficiency, slow cash recovery, and risks such as account freezes.To address these collection challenges, XTransfer has developed a comprehensive set of cross-border collection solutions.Over the same period, customs statistics show that in 2025, China's total goods exports to Asia, Africa, and Latin America increased 14.6% year-on-year, with exports to Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America up 26.6%, 14%, and 8%, respectively. XTransfer's significantly faster growth in collections compared with export growth, said emerging markets offer long-term opportunities for Chinese exporters, but many are held back by the "last mile" of collections. He added that XTransfer is committed to helping SMEs collect funds safely and quickly through secure, compliant, and efficient cross-border financial services comparable to those used by multinational companies.At the Canton Fair, XTransfer partnered with the Yicai Research Institute to publish the, offering operational guidance and decision-making reference for small and micro export-oriented businesses.This edition draws on a sample survey of XTransfer's 800,000 SME users, selecting over 3,000 companies nationwide. It covers the full export process across export orders, pricing, procurement, logistics, staffing, and cash flow.Despite a complex external environment, SMEs have remained resilient and steadily strengthened their pricing power in international markets.Customs data show that in the first quarter, China's goods exports reached RMB 6.85 trillion, up 11.9% year-on-year, marking a strong start to the year and benefiting SMEs.While seasonal factors like the Spring Festival affected the short term, the underlying "volume and price rising together" trend suggests SMEs are accelerating their shift from "low-price internal competition," strengthening pricing power through technology upgrades and improved quality.Geopolitical disruptions have also extended delivery times, pushing the logistics time PMI down to 37.50. In contrast, the sales collection (receivables) index rose to 68.59, showing a pattern ofThis suggests overseas buyers remain strongly tied to China's high-quality supply chain and are willing to raise prepayment ratios or shorten payment terms to secure capacity.The report highlights a shift toward higher-end demand in emerging markets.points to rising infrastructure-related demand;andsignal opportunities in electromechanical and optical medical equipment; andis absorbing components and semi-finished goods, calling for SMEs to move from finished-goods suppliers to supply-chain partners.As industrialisation accelerates in emerging markets, demand for high-quality intermediate goods, complete electromechanical equipment, and technical services is rising. SMEs are moving from "low-end capacity exports" to "exports of technology and supply chain support".The "New Three" sectors continue to hold growth potential, and enterprises need to enhance profit margins by delivering differentiated value.Hashtag: #XTransfer #PMI #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.