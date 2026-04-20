HGC launches mobile communications brand – HGC Mobile

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - HGC Global Communications (", a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced the launch of its new brand –HGC Mobile, which offers mobile telecommunications servicesThis initiative provides customers with a comprehensive and diversified suite of connectivity solutions, and enables them to benefit from a highly flexible, best in value "network-on-the-go" experience.said, "HGC has built a strong position among Hong Kong's leading broadband service operators through its stable and reliable residential and business broadband services for years. The launch of HGC Mobile represents a significant step in strengthening our overall business portfolio and enhancing the connectivity experience for the public. Looking ahead, we remain committed to investing locally and elevating our service capabilities to meet the needs of a fast‑evolving digital landscape."HGC Mobile curates with a range of competitive mobile service plans designed around affordability, high-speed and excellent performance. Its telecoms service is powered by the Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong network. The plan includes 30GB of 5G local data per month, plus unlimited local data usage across 15 social and OTT entertainment applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, hmvod, myTV SUPER, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. Available at HK$98 per month, the plan allows users to enjoy high‑speed mobile internet anytime, anywhere perfect for streaming, gaming, and social interactions.An additional 4GB of Chinese mainland-Macau shared data will be complimented, ensuring stable and smooth cross-border connectivity, ideal for business trips or travel.HGC Mobile allows customers to subscribe both broadband and mobile services through a single platform.For new customers, a welcome offer "One-Stop Home Broadband + Mobile Service" bundle is available starting from HK$285 per month*, which includes 1000M home fibre broadband with voice service, HGCmore e‑coupons and two HGC Mobile services. Enjoy a smooth and seamless connectivity both at home and on the go!Consumers can sign up via the HGC website at https://www.hgcbroadband.com/en/ or by calling the HGC Mobile hotline at 1226. Our customer service team will provide full details and assistance.Hashtag: #HGC

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HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fiber-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.



To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk



