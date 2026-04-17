1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series
1. 1. ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
The number of constituents will remain at 19 with no additions and deletions.
Additions:
No addition
Deletions:
No deletion
The free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.26%* (excluding stablecoins, which represents 10.90% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 77.36%*. The recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.
Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.38T to USD2.62T (-22.53%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD157.69B to USD108.17B (-31.40%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price decreased by 24.58% since the last review.
1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")
Additions:
No addition
Deletions:
No deletion
1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").
Additions:
No addition
Deletions:
No deletion
1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 Square Root Index ("IXASR10").
Additions: Monero
Deletions: Chainlink
1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes
As of the cut-off date on 31st March 2026, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index "IXBI" and ixEthereum Index "IXEI". The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 83.12% and 16.88% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.
At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 84.53% and 15.47% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.
1.4. ixCrypto Stablecoin Index
The number of constituents will remain at 6 (Appendix 5). Stablecoin comprises 10.90% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers 98.26% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.
To ensure the fairest price objective, all indexes are calculated based on average of multiple exchanges. As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:
- Binance
- Pionex (ADDITION)
- BitMart (ADDITION)
- MEXC
- LBank
- Bybit
- Gate.io2
- Kucoin
- Crypto.com Exchange
- Coinbase Exchange
- Huobi Global
- OKEx
For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected]. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.
*Exclude stable coins and coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)
#As of 31th March 2026, based on the past 90 days average
XXXX (ADDITION)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2026 Q1
Appendix 1
| Universe
| All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
| Selection Criteria
| Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
| Number of Constituents
| 19 in Q1 2026
| Launch Date
| 12th December 2018
| Base Date
| 3rd December 2018
| Base Value
| 1,000
| Reconstitution Rule
| If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
| Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
| Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
| Weighting Methodology
| Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
| Currency
| US Dollar / HK Dollar [EOD in 14 currencies]
| Dissemination
| Every 5 seconds for 24x7
(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
| Website
| https://ix-index.com/
| Bloomberg Page
| IXCI
Appendix 2
|
| Crypto
| 90-day-average- Market Cap
| 90-day-average-Volume
| Cut-off
Price
| Cumulative Market Coverage
| Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
| 1
| Bitcoin
| $1,533,407,044,481
| $43,779,443,111
| $66,691.44
| 58.59%
| 40.00%
| 2
| Ethereum
| $291,140,668,312
| $23,907,396,435
| $2,023.51
| 69.71%
| 25.84%
| 3
| BNB
| $99,700,601,834
| $2,038,341,597
| $608.55
| 73.52%
| 8.78%
| 4
| XRP
| $98,820,126,064
| $3,218,693,555
| $1.32
| 77.30%
| 8.59%
| 5
| Solana
| $58,322,802,634
| $4,336,158,111
| $82.44
| 79.53%
| 5.00%
| 6
| TRON
| $27,802,977,066
| $657,701,996
| $0.32
| 80.59%
| 3.20%
| 7
| Dogecoin
| $18,028,347,533
| $1,341,528,833
| $0.09
| 81.28%
| 1.47%
| 8
| Cardano
| $11,055,216,118
| $608,106,281
| $0.24
| 81.70%
| 0.93%
| 9
| Bitcoin Cash
| $10,617,756,282
| $424,111,900
| $459.70
| 82.10%
| 0.97%
| 10
| Hyperliquid
| $8,515,529,227
| $338,272,606
| $36.79
| 82.43%
| 1.00%
| 11
| Monero
| $7,415,161,010
| $124,095,526
| $321.29
| 82.71%
| 0.63%
| 12
| Chainlink
| $7,273,963,510
| $623,444,392
| $8.61
| 82.99%
| 0.65%
| 13
| Stellar
| $5,965,923,096
| $147,863,725
| $0.17
| 83.22%
| 0.59%
| 14
| Zcash
| $4,956,891,601
| $450,471,925
| $225.56
| 83.41%
| 0.40%
| 15
| Litecoin
| $4,745,674,586
| $397,678,356
| $53.20
| 83.59%
| 0.43%
| 16
| Avalanche
| $4,565,289,028
| $327,621,719
| $8.79
| 83.76%
| 0.40%
| 17
| Sui
| $4,558,926,661
| $688,122,173
| $0.86
| 83.94%
| 0.36%
| 18
| Hedera
| $4,371,988,560
| $136,144,137
| $0.09
| 84.11%
| 0.40%
| 19
| Shiba Inu
| $3,987,578,330
| $135,856,575
| $0.00
| 84.26%
| 0.36%
As of 31 March 2026
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website
Appendix 3
|
| Index Constituent
| ixCrypto 5 EW Index
| ixCrypto 5 SR Index
| ixCrypto 10 EW Index
| ixCrypto 10 SR Index
| ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
| ixCrypto
Altcoin 10
SR Index
| 1
| Bitcoin
| 20.00%
| 47.35%
| 10.00%
| 38.28%
| -
| -
| 2
| Ethereum
| 20.00%
| 20.26%
| 10.00%
| 16.37%
| 10.00%
| 25.472%
| 3
| BNB
| 20.00%
| 11.81%
| 10.00%
| 9.54%
| 10.00%
| 14.848%
| 4
| XRP
| 20.00%
| 11.67%
| 10.00%
| 9.44%
| 10.00%
| 14.682%
| 5
| Solana
| 20.00%
| 8.91%
| 10.00%
| 7.20%
| 10.00%
| 11.199%
| 6
| TRON
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 5.76%
| 10.00%
| 8.968%
| 7
| Dogecoin
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.91%
| 10.00%
| 6.085%
| 8
| Cardano
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.10%
| 10.00%
| 4.829%
| 9
| Bitcoin Cash
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.18%
| 10.00%
| 4.944%
| 10
| Hyperliquid
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.22%
| 10.00%
| 5.005%
| 11
| Monero
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.968%
As of 31 March 2026
Appendix 4
| Crypto
| 90-day-average Crypto Market Cap
| 90-day-average Crypto Volume
| Index Level
| Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50
| Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
| Bitcoin
| $1,533,407,044,481
| $43,779,443,111
| 16119.86
| 50.00%
| 84.53%
| Ethereum
| $291,140,668,312
| $23,907,396,435
| 17402.12
| 50.00%
| 15.47%
As of 31 March 2026
Appendix 5
|
| Crypto
| 90-day-average- Market Cap
| 90-day-average-
volume
| Cut-off Price
| Cumulative
Market Coverage
| Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
| 1
| USDt
| $185,014,602,798
| $90,009,449,564
| $0.9991
| 7.07%
| 40.00%
| 2
| USDC
| $75,247,269,332
| $12,399,472,322
| $0.9997
| 9.94%
| 40.00%
| 3
| Ethena USDe
| $6,227,533,422
| $125,083,188
| $0.9991
| 10.18%
| 6.02%
| 4
| Dai
| $5,364,237,297
| $153,912,985
| $0.9997
| 10.39%
| 5.50%
| 5
| World Liberty Financial USD
| $4,432,479,244
| $1,826,951,498
| $0.9995
| 10.56%
| 4.48%
| 6
| PayPal USD
| $3,897,616,348
| $150,988,466
| $0.9996
| 10.71%
| 4.00%
As of 31 March 2026
Appendix 6
Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage and Bloomberg Page IXCI
The vendor tickers are shown below:
| Index Name
| Bloomberg Ticker
| TradingView Ticker
| Reuters Ticker
|
| Real-time
| Delayed
|
|
| ixCrypto Index
| IXCI
| IXCI2
| IXCI
| .IXCI
| ixBitcoin Index
| IXCBI
| IXCBI2
| IXBI
| .IXBI1
| ixEthereum Index
| IXCEI
| IXCEI2
| IXEI
| .IXEI1
For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series and EOD indexes, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes
For data licensing and product, please contact us at [email protected].
For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]
Hashtag: #ixCryptoIndex
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee
IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into over 40 indexes designed for exchange futures products, mark-to-market, and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.
IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 UKAS certification.
Website: https://ix-index.com/
Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.htm
About IX Crypto Indexes
The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI