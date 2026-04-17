Additions

No addition

Deletions

No deletion

ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

TradingView Ticker

Reuters Ticker



Real-time

Delayed





ixCrypto Index

IXCI

IXCI2

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

IXCBI2

IXBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

IXCEI2

IXEI

.IXEI1



[email protected]

[email protected]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into over 40 indexes designed for exchange futures products, mark-to-market, and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 UKAS certification.



Website: https://ix-index.com/



Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.htm



About IX Crypto Indexes