“SIAM PARAGON SUMMERBEATS MUSIC FEST 2026” Captivates Thai and International Tourists

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2026 -reaffirms its status as a world-class global destination and a top-of-mind landmark for both Thai and international visitors, celebrating the remarkable success of theThis grand Songkran festival, held from April 10–15, 2026 at Parc Paragon and throughout the shopping center, attracted an overwhelming number of attendees from around the world. The event's success highlights Siam Paragon's ability to deliver extraordinary experiences that seamlessly integrate fashion, music, arts, culture, and lifestyle into one vibrant destination—solidifying its reputation as a world-class experiential hub.This achievement was made possible through a strong collaboration between Siam Paragon, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, alongside esteemed partners from both the public and private sectors. Together, they created a vibrant and distinctive contemporary Songkran phenomenon. One of the festival's standout highlights was theat Paragon Department Store, showcasing curated looks from Spring/Summer 2026 collections by leading brands. The runway came alive with appearances from renowned celebrities and talents from The Face Men Thailand Season 4, setting the stage for six consecutive days of electrifying performances by top artists.Beyond fashion,also gained widespread recognition as a premier urban music festival, featuring over 150 artists including Masu–Tee, DJ Crossthy, DICE, JOEY BOY, Purpeech, Enjoy–June, Khana Bierbood, DJ Chin Chinawut, KT Kratae, LE7EL, Sweezdream, Paradise Bangkok, Tilly Birds, Billy–Babe, SONS, ALTERS, Tattoo Colour, Krit–Phop, 4MIX, Shine Boys, and Pijang Kritsana.These artists ignited the summer energy throughout the festival, supported by world-class light, sound, and color production. The festive atmosphere became a major "magnet," drawing people in to celebrate Songkran with unparalleled excitement and creating lasting impressions.Throughout the festival, Siam Paragon transformed its spaces into a dynamic lifestyle landmark and one of Bangkok's must-visit check-in destinations. The creative design blended Thai craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, offering a diverse range of activities, entertainment, and exclusive experiences tailored to shoppers, tourists, and the new generation alike, reflecting Siam Paragon's role as a leadership in premium lifestyle experiences.Another significant highlight was at NEXTOPIA on the 5th and 5A Floors, under the conceptThis area showcased a new dimension of Songkran by integrating Thai culture with innovation and sustainability. Through creative workshops and the landmark, visitors actively engaged with the Circular Economy concept. This completed the Songkran vision, balancing entertainment and inspiration with genuine environmental responsibility.The success ofnot only reflects Siam Paragon's strength in creating world-class magnet events that attract global audiences,Hashtag: #SiamParagonSummerBeats2026 #SiamParagonSongkran2026 #SiamParagonSummer2026

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