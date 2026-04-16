SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2026 - Paymentology , the leading global issuer-processor, today announced its official entry into the Australian market, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.With a proven track record of enabling banks, fintechs, and digital disruptors worldwide, Paymentology is bringing its advanced, cloud-native processing platform to support Australia's rapidly evolving payments ecosystem.At the heart of Paymentology's Australian launch is its local processing infrastructure, enabling seamless connectivity to domestic payment rails, real-time payment systems such as the New Payments Platform, and global card schemes. Paymentology is also working with Cuscal to support connectivity to Bank@Post (Australia Post's banking service) and EFTPOS, further strengthening its local infrastructure and supporting domestic transactions in Australia. This integration enables access to banking services via the Australia Post network, helping clients deliver more accessible and convenient payment experiences while supporting ongoing innovation in the market.Australia's payments market is evolving rapidly, driven by digital adoption, embedded finance, and a new generation of fintechs and neobanks. With cash now making up less than 13% of retail transactions and mobile wallets accounting for around 45% of in-person payments , the market is well positioned for continued innovation and growth.That momentum is also helping expand access to financial services. Across Australia and the wider region, fintechs and digital banks are increasingly serving SMEs, younger consumers, and other underserved segments. Paymentology enables them to build inclusive, accessible products that broaden financial participation."Australia is one of the most dynamic payments markets in the world, and a new generation of fintechs and embedded finance providers is redefining what customers expect from financial services. To succeed in that environment, they need infrastructure that won't slow innovation down or limit growth. By combining global scale with local expertise, we're helping businesses in Australia build, launch and scale with greater speed, flexibility and confidence."Paymentology's expansion is further strengthened through its partnership with Constantinople , a modern banking platform designed to simplify the complexity of building and operating financial services. Together, the companies are enabling banks and fintechs to launch and scale card programmes with greater speed, flexibility, and operational efficiency, accelerating time-to-market while reducing the burden of legacy infrastructure.Launching a payment product, however, is only the starting point. Paymentology is designed to sustain momentum beyond go-live, supporting clients as they scale, optimise, and expand into new markets. As a cloud-native issuer processor, it combines global reach with deep local expertise to help banks and fintechs build card programmes that perform consistently across geographies and deliver long-term, compounding value.Hashtag: #Paymentology #Fintech

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Paymentology

Paymentology is the leading next-generation issuer processor, empowering fintechs, digital banks and retail banks to effortlessly launch and manage innovative payment solutions on a global scale. The company drives greater customer choice and value through easy-to-use, integrated platforms and services that help clients to disrupt the status quo, accelerate time to market, and achieve growth.



With a superior multi-cloud platform offering a vast global footprint, and enhanced real-time data, Paymentology distinguishes itself as a leader in the payments industry. Its team of payments experts, with deep local market knowledge, operates across 50 countries and 14 time zones, providing 24/7 support. Paymentology is deeply committed to expanding financial inclusion globally, changing lives and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.



For more information, visit https://www.Paymentology.com.

