In‑depth analysis of how Middle East developments impact global finance and energy markets

Uncovering shifts in safe‑haven assets and capital flow forecasts for the next 6–12 months

Practical asset‑allocation advice: how to optimize equities, bonds, cash, and property in a high‑rate environment

Focus on Hong Kong property opportunities: student housing, co‑living, and commercial repurposing trends

In earthquakes, who safeguards homeowners' interests?

Will higher immigration thresholds lift demand and rents in local housing markets?

What should buyers look out for when inspecting a property themselves?

When tenants turn troublesome, do the police offer any real remedy? And is there insurance that covers damage?

Can property ownership help secure a long-stay visa? And what happens if an application is turned down?

Does a beachfront home carry an edge in long-stay visa approval over a city property?

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2026 - Hong Kong's migration and overseas asset-planning landscape is undergoing a marked shift, with more residents rethinking where and how they hold wealth.will take place on, featuring, to share insights on global capital flows, risk management and practical overseas property strategies. The expo will also bring togetherfrom over 40 countries and regions, including property developers, relocation consultants, legal advisers and wealth management firms from the UK, North America, Australia, Japan, Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia and the EU, covering overseas residency, international property investment, admissions to top schools and wealth planning.will be held, alongsideA survey conducted by the organiser with online registrants suggests strong cross-generational demand. Registrations from people aged 60 and above have doubled year on year, underscoring rising interest in retirement planning and long-term residence, while interest in migrations from young generations has also surged, showing increasing demands in early life planning and wealth management. Sign-ups from those with net assets of more than HK$30 million have also doubled, pointing to faster overseas asset deployment among high-net-worth individuals. Industry observers said immigration and offshore asset planning are no longer seen as a one-off life decision, but as part of a broader strategy spanning wealth growth, retirement and family planning.Interest in Southeast Asia has more than doubled, with Malaysia emerging as a major draw. According to the survey, the most popular migration destinations are Australia at 38 per cent, Britain at 36 per cent and Southeast Asia at 35 per cent; interest in Southeast Asia rose from 17 per cent a year earlier to 36 per cent. Interest in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates also rose sharply, nearly quadrupling, suggesting capital is moving more quickly towards Asia and other emerging markets. Malaysia's relatively low living costs and flexible long-stay policies have helped lift Southeast Asia into the top tier of preferred destinations.Australia also climbed sharply to become the top migration choice, overtaking Britain. Interest in Australia rose from 29 per cent to 38 per cent, while Britain slipped from 45 per cent to 36 per cent. Interest in the United States and Canada also eased slightly, reflecting a waning appeal for traditional migration markets and a reassessment of policy stability, living costs and long-term planning considerations.As geopolitical tensions, shifting interest rate cycles and volatile energy markets are reshaping capital movements worldwide, investors face growing uncertainty in navigating the financial landscape., to discuss the influence on global finance and key investment decisions, from macro trends to practical strategies, offering actionable insights to help investors seize opportunities at uncertain times.Event highlights:Date: 19 April (Sunday)Time: 11am - 12nnVenue: Stage AHosted byalongside three senior specialists, the seminar will focus on practical due diligence for property buyers in Japan, the UK and Thailand, decoding risks and commonly overlooked issues through firsthand market experience, helping investors to avoid pitfalls in overseas property buying.Highlights:Date: 18 April (Saturday)Time: 11am - 12nnVenue: Stage AAs more Hongkongers consider relocation or cross‑border investment, misunderstandings persist about migration planning and asset handling. Experts at the expo will tackle common misconceptions around migration, tax and asset management, including whether people need to sell property before emigrating, liquidate stocks and funds, or make special arrangements for insurance claims and MPF. Industry experts emphasize that migration should be seen not as asset liquidation, but as a chance to restructure wealth more efficiently across jurisdictions.At the expo, international law firms, family offices, accountants and wealth managers will offerto help attendees clarify key concerns about cross-border assets and identity planning.Popular destinations such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom impose combined income, capital gains and inheritance taxes that can reach up to 50 per cent, far exceeding Hong Kong's top rate of 17 per cent. Proper tax planning and asset structuring before relocation can therefore significantly reduce exposure and improve wealth transfer outcomes.Visitors will have access tocovering asset and tax assessment, insurance portfolio review and MPF consultation, along with practical seminars on trust formation and cross‑border tax strategies.Beyond migration, the desire for low‑cost, high‑quality retirement options is also shaping investment trends. The Philippines and Malaysia have emerged as leading choices thanks to their relatively modest living costs and long‑term residence schemes. The Philippines has lowered the qualifying age for its Special Resident Retiree's Visa (SRRV) to 40, while Malaysia's Malaysia My 2nd Home (MM2H) programme continues to attract global retirees, ranking second in Asia on the 2026 Global Retirement Index .Both markets will be showcased at the expo, whereand, will present the latest visa policies, real‑estate developments and lifestyle planning strategies for Hong Kong investors exploring long‑term or early‑retirement options.Positioned as Hong Kong's leading platform for global mobility and international assets, IMPEX is sharpening its purpose in 2026. Rather than simply promoting "migration", the expo now focuses on strategic optionality and residency planning: not just selling "properties", but revealing new horizons and investment opportunities. Under the theme, IMPEX aims to move beyond migration‑centric messaging and become a comprehensive platform for global mobility and cross‑border asset planning, reflecting the evolving needs of Hongkongers seeking to future‑proof their lives and portfolios. IMPEX empowers individuals to architect a legacy and design a life without borders.Date：18-19 April, 2026Venue：Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 5GWebsite： https://immigration-expo.com/en/ (Free Entry, Register Now）Hashtag: #IMPEX2026 #第七屆國際移民及置業博覽

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IMPEX

IMPEX is the definite gateway for global mobility and international asset curation in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area connecting over 230,000 high intent expo visitors to date. IMPEX 2026 will bring together over 100 exhibitors from more than 40 countries – including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia, and across the EU, providing complimentary one‑on‑one consultations, alongside 50+ expert seminars and unlimited investment opportunities – empowering individuals to architect a legacy and design a life without borders.