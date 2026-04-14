SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2026 - Singapore's digital marketing industry has a trust problem, and SMEs are feeling it the most.The pattern is familiar: thousands a month on SEO, reports full of jargon, keyword targets with no real search volume, and a new account manager every quarter because the last one left. It's an industry-wide problem, and SMEs bear the cost. SEOExpert , a new digital marketing agency in Singapore, launched in March 2026 to take a different approach.Berenice, founder of SEOExpert, brings over six years of experience across three digital marketing agencies in Singapore , where she managed campaigns for clients across diverse industries. She built SEOExpert around the problems she saw firsthand.The agency has developed proprietary AI-powered systems that automate content publishing, competitor monitoring, campaign optimisation, and client acquisition. But unlike agencies that simply feed prompts into ChatGPT, SEOExpert's custom workflows keep humans in control of every strategic decision, from brand voice to campaign direction."AI should make an agency faster and more precise, not replace the thinking," says Berenice. "Our team spends more time on strategy and less time on spreadsheets. That's what clients actually benefit from."The result: a lean, remote-first team that delivers at the speed and consistency of a much larger agency, without the overhead. Clients work with a consistent team that stays on their account, not a revolving door of junior staff. "Happy people do better work," says Berenice. "We hire good people, give them freedom, and measure what matters: results."SEOExpert offers a full range of digital marketing services for Singapore SMEs, including but not limited to SEO , PPC and paid advertising, social media marketing, and web design.The company has also published over 35 free SEO guides on its blog and built free tools for businesses to use, including a SERP simulator, Google review link generator, and UTM URL builder.Google is moving toward AI-generated search results, fundamentally changing how businesses get found online. Traditional SEO alone is no longer enough. Brands now need to appear in AI-powered search results from platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.SEOExpert is one of the few agencies in Singapore already offering GEO services to help businesses optimise for this shift."Most agencies are still focused on where Google was two years ago," says Berenice. "We're building for where search is going."Hashtag: #SEOExpert #SEO #GEO #DigitalMarketing #AITikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@seoexpertsg

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SEOExpert

We help brands win in digital marketing with SEO, paid advertising, PPC, and social media marketing, designed for today's algorithm-driven landscape. Affordable digital marketing services in Singapore focused on real results, delivered by a fully remote team.