Otis and WeMaintain leadership teams. Pictured left to right is Nora LaFreniere, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Otis Worldwide Corporation; Judy Marks, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President, Otis Worldwide Corporation; Jade Francine, Chief Growth Officer, WeMaintain; Benoit Dupont, Chief Executive, WeMaintain.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2026 - Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization, and WeMaintain today announced that they have closed an agreement under which Otis will acquire a majority stake in WeMaintain, a fast-growing, technology-enabled service company for the elevator and escalator industry. ​ The investment reflects Otis' continued focus on advancing service and service technology to deliver the best possible solutions for customers."Service is the foundation of our business, and innovation in how service is delivered is increasingly important as customers seek greater reliability and better visibility into performance," said. "WeMaintain has built a strong technology platform and agile operating model that reflects how quality service is delivered in a fast-paced, digital and customer-centric environment. We are confident in their growth potential and believe this investment supports their continued success while creating long-term value for both organizations.""Otis' investment allows us to stay focused on what we do best – continuing to build and advance our technology and scale our business as an independent company," said. " With the stability and support of the global industry leader, we are well positioned to strengthen our offering while maintaining the close customer relationships and high standards that have always defined our approach."Otis and WeMaintain will operate as separate entities, and WeMaintain will continue to offer its agnostic IoT and AI-based solution to its current and future customers.Hashtag: #Otis #WeMaintain

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About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.



