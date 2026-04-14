- Hongkong Land and Gammon Construction introduce CarbonCure's CO₂ mineralisation technology in Tomorrow's CENTRAL project, a first for Hong Kong.
- Injecting captured CO₂ into concrete reduces cement use by up to 7%.
- Supporting Hongkong Land's goal of cutting Scope 3 carbon intensity 22% by 2030, positioning Tomorrow's CENTRAL as a sustainability leader.
- Buildings Department approval of the CarbonCure concrete mix sets the stage for wider industry adoption.
Reducing cement‑related emissions without compromising performance
Implementing this innovative technology supports Hongkong Land's target of achieving a 22% reduction in Scope 3 carbon intensity by 2030. It also aligns with Tomorrow's CENTRAL project's sustainability objectives, including using 100% low carbon concrete, 100% green rebar, and 100% sustainable timber during construction, and to divert 75% of construction waste.
Tomorrow's CENTRAL: a project with sustainability at its core
Eddie Tse, Group Sustainability Manager, Gammon Construction, said: "We are delighted to partner with Hongkong Land on Hong Kong's first application of CarbonCure concrete. Their strong commitment to sustainability and openness to pioneering solutions have been instrumental in making this milestone possible. By permanently mineralising carbon within building materials and reducing cement use, lower carbon concrete represents a meaningful step forward in embodied‑carbon reduction. With this successful deployment, we look forward to extending similar innovations across the industry and collaborating with more clients to drive low‑carbon construction in Hong Kong."
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hongkong Land
Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.97 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.43 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.