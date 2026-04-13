From left: Ranjit Singh Gill, Director & Head of Product & Market Development, Kenanga Investors, Tan Lee Hock, Publisher and Founder of Asia Asset Management, and Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2026 - Kenanga Investors Group ("") has received seven prestigious awards at Asia Asset Management's 2026 Best of the Best Awards ("").The firm was recognised with the following:In addition to the above, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis was named, marking this as the seventh year that he has received this prestigious award. Simultaneously, Chief Investment Officer, Lee Sook Yee received her ninthtitle.Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis remarked, "The Awards have long been a benchmark of excellence for investment management, innovation and ESG-driven initiatives across the region. Being recognised for multiple achievements once again reflects our commitment to pursuing quality investment opportunities, supported by our capabilities in constructing diversified portfolios that are both dynamic and resilient. Of particular significance are our efforts in applying impact‑investing strategies and considerations to our decision‑making and operational processes, approaches that translate into measurable outcomes for our stakeholders. At the same time, our ability to draw on the expertise from established specialists have allowed us to provide a wider range of alternative products and services that our investors can rely on in today's volatile markets".The firm attributes its outperformance in 2025 to disciplined stock selection and a resilient investment strategy during a year marked by geopolitical tensions. Chief Investment Officer, Lee Sook Yee, stated, "The investment team remained steadfast in our strategy of investing in companies with sustainable business models and competent management whilst trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Regional and global diversification played a critical role in our outperformance, with Asia Pacific funds and global Islamic offerings delivering strong returns. This reflected our efforts to capture growth in emerging sectors such as AI while maintaining defensive positions locally through targeted stock picking. We are therefore honoured to be named Best Equity Manager in recognition of the success of our strategies".In 2026, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("") launched Myrra, a dedicated token platform leveraging the Stellar blockchain. Its inaugural deployment involved the tokenisation of Kenanga Investors' Kenanga Money Market Fund and Kenanga Islamic Money Market Fund. The Funds represented the first tokenised unit trust funds to go live in the Malaysian market. This milestone followed the publication of Project Juara: Malaysia's Asset Tokenisation Opportunity, a whitepaper, authored by Kenanga Group, Saison Capital Pte Ltd, Helicap Labs Pte Ltd and Satori Research Ltd, which offered insights into the potential of Malaysia's asset tokenisation industry.The firm also recently launched the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 (""), the third fund within its flagship conventional fund series. The KGFS3 utilises Kenanga Investors' proven investment philosophy and is managed with an active investment strategy depending on the market conditions and outlook, combining a top-down asset and sector allocation process with a bottom-up stock selection methodology.Theaward recognises a firm's success in deploying impact investing strategies in either public or private markets to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside sustainable financial returns.Therecognises a firm's efforts in making a difference in deploying its impact investing strategy in either public or private markets, the research and investment process, and assets under management.Theaward is in recognition of the success of the fund house's equity products within Malaysia's domestic market given the challenging trading conditions and its abilities in capturing potential growth opportunities.Theaward is in recognition of the CEO's overall achievements, performance of funds, increase of assets under management and their demonstration of leadership in the market.Theaward is based on the CIO's achievements at the country level and the strategies employed to capture growth whilst navigating risks.Theaward recognises the firm's achievements in growing the alternatives market, its performance record, and its growth in client base.Theaward recognises a firm's leadership in driving effective ESG engagement activities, enhancing corporate governance, and demonstrating positive market impact through its stewardship practices.Asia Asset Management is the world's longest-running publication focused on Asia's institutional asset management and pension fund industry. Its Best of The Best Awards recognises the finest performers in Asia from financial services companies and institutional investors to service providers whose influence and excellence expands beyond borders.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visitFor more information about Myrra, please visitHashtag: #Kenanga

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Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 recognised four funds under the Malaysia Provident Funds category; Kenanga Growth Fund was named Equity Malaysia (5 Years), Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (3 Years), Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (10 Years) while Kenanga Managed Growth Fund was recognised with the title Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia (10 Years).



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's ("AAM") 2026 Best of the Best Awards awarded Kenanga Investors under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives and Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative.



At the AAM ETF Awards 2026, Kenanga Investors received an accolade under the category Malaysia Leverage and Inverse ETF of the Year for the Kenanga KLCI Daily 1x Inverse ETF. The IFN Investor Awards 2025 awarded the Kenanga Islamic Balanced Fund under the categories of "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Malaysia — MYR 2025", "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Asia Pacific 2025", and "IFN Investor Best Global Balanced Mixed Assets Fund 2025".



The FPAM Financial Planning Leadership Award 2025 presented Kenanga Investors with the Platinum Award under the Charter Member Category, highlighting our dedication to shaping the future of financial planning. The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2025/2026 has awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the "Sector Equity — Malaysia Focused" award for the fourth consecutive year since 2022. For the ninth consecutive year, we were affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices.



This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group's Marketing, Communications & Sustainability department.



Disclaimer: Investors are advised to read and understand the Master Prospectuses ("MPs"), the Supplemental Master Prospectus ("SMP") (if any), Information Memorandums ("IM") (if any), Product Highlights Sheets ("PHS") as well as consider the fees, charges and risk factors involved before investing. The MP, SMP (if any), IM (if any) and PHS have been registered and/or lodged with the Securities Commission Malaysia ("SC"), who takes no responsibility for its contents and related advertisement or marketing materials, does not indicate that the SC has recommended or endorsed the product/service. The advertisement has not been reviewed by the SC. Investors have the right to request for a copy of PHS and other relevant product disclosure documents which are available at our office, at any authorised distributors and our corporate website before making investment decisions. If you are in doubt when considering the investment or any of the information provided, you are advised to consult a professional adviser. A Fund's track record does not guarantee its future performance. Kenanga Investors Berhad is committed to prevent conflict of interest between its various businesses and activities and between its clients/director/shareholders and employees by having in place procedures and measures for identifying and properly managing any apparent, potential and perceived conflict of interest by making disclosures to Clients, where appropriate. Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P).





