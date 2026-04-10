Joins Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026

XTransfer joins the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 -, reinforced its commitment to serving SMEs across Africa through its participation in major regional events. Following thein Rwanda,joined thein Johannesburg. These engagements reflects growing focus on enablingthat supports real-economy supply chains across the continent.As Africa's premier energy event, "convenedshowcasing products, technologies and solutions.'s participation comes as it continues to expand in Africa, helping SMEs engaged in international trade access a more. In many markets, SMEs still face friction when making and receiving trade payments, including complex processes and delays that can strain cash flow and disrupt supply chains. Where reliable options are limited, some businesses may feel pressured to rely on informal channels, creating avoidable compliance and transparency risks for the wider ecosystem.To address these challenges,works withto strengthen payment infrastructure and facilitate compliant trade payments. In Africa,, to support importers into pay for goods conveniently in, while helping Asian exporters receive reliable settlement, supporting smoother trade flows across key Africa–Asia corridors.By continuing to invest in partnerships and local market capabilities,aims to help more African SMEs participate confidently in borderless trading and to support the supply chains, accelerating the continent's energy transition.Hashtag: #XTransfer #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs #Africa #SouthAfrica

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