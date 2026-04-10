SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - The success and impact of thewas on show at the recent 2in Manila. The Symposium showcased how research, capacity building, and regional collaboration are shaping the future of the creative economy across Southeast Asia, further advancing the goals of the ASEAN Creative Economy Sustainability Framework, adopted at the 46ASEAN Summit. The Symposium also celebrated the 5anniversary of the ASEAN–UK Dialogue Partnership, focused on deepening cooperation and connection.The Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines, together with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the British Council and the ASEAN Secretariat, convened over 270 leaders, policymakers, creatives, and investors from ASEAN and the United Kingdom in Manila for the, reinforcing the region's push to harness the creative economy as a key driver of growth, innovation, and cultural identity.New research under theinitiative is providing critical insights into the evolution and economic potential of cultural industries across the region., commissioned by the British Council, examines the fast-growing creative technology landscape across ASEAN. Drawing on more than 60 interviews and case studies, the report explores how artists are using digital tools—from AI to immersive media—while also analysing the regulatory environments shaping innovation. It highlights both the dynamism of the sector and the need for stronger support systems to sustain growth.Complementing this, theoffers a comprehensive view of how the sector is understood across the region. Based on insights from over 4,000 respondents, including both producers and audiences, the study highlights the interconnected nature of creative ecosystems and the relationships between artists, industries, policymakers, and communities. Its findings underscore the need for tailored, context-specific strategies and stronger regional collaboration to unlock further growth.Together, these research outputs provide valuable evidence to inform policy, guide investment, and strengthen UK–ASEAN partnerships.Building on this work, a new ASEAN festival research and mapping initiative is underway, expanding earlier studies to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the region's diverse festival landscape and identify opportunities for future collaboration.Underscoring the broader vision of the initiative,has reaffirmed, in separate engagements, that the ASEAN-UK Advancing Creative Economy programme maximises the region's creative potential to fuel socio-economic growth and cultural exchange. He reiterated the shared commitment to leveraging innovation and creativity as key connectors to drive prosperity, deepen cultural unity, advance social equity, and promote sustainable, inclusive development in order to forge an "ASEAN Community of Opportunities for All."Hashtag: #BritishCouncil

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