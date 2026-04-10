Soap giant LUX is bringing its cleansing power to social media feeds.

,

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - LUX has launched, a new global initiative that reimagines the role of social media advertising by transforming ads into tools designed to influence the algorithms that shape what people see. Instead of simply competing for attention, the campaign introduces a new approach where advertising generates behavioural signals that can help redirect and diversify users' feeds over time.Developed in partnership with VML, the campaign transforms LUX's ads into what it callscontent engineered to generate behavioural signals that help redirect and diversify users' feeds over time.Social media feeds are often seen as a reflection of personal taste. In reality, they are shaped by behaviour. Every pause, watch, save, or share becomes a signal that determines what appears next.Over time, these signals can narrow feeds into repetitive loops, built not from what they actively choose, but from what they momentarily engage with.While users may not fully control their feeds, they are constantly influencing them.LUX's approach is built on a simple shift in thinking.Every interaction with an ad generates signals, and those signals influence the algorithm to evolve.It also introduces a new dynamic between paid and organic content. Behaviours driven by ads can influence what platforms recommend beyond them.turns advertising into something more active. Not just appearing in feeds, but acting on them.Developed in consultation with algorithm experts, the campaign reflects a deeper understanding of how digital systems can be influenced through behaviour., said:The campaign extends LUX's long-standing association with cleansing into the digital world.addresses the accumulation of signals that shape content, mood, and self-expression over time., said:Before launching globally, LUX tested the idea through a real-world experiment. Participants engaged consistently with LUX content over time, resulting in observable shifts in their feeds as new recommendation patterns emerged.As part of the campaign, LUX continues to document how feeds evolve through sustained interaction, observing how content exposure can gradually redirect and diversify.Now live across seven markets,spans multiple platforms through a mix of branded films, creator collaborations, and culturally responsive content, all designed to drive intentional engagement at scale.In doing so, LUX is redefining advertising, turning social media ads into tools that influence not just what people think, but what they see next.Hashtag: #LUX #LUXMyAlgorithm

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LUX

LUX has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We uphold beauty that doesn't blend in. It's bold, sassy, maximalist. We will continue to support efforts that will help women best express their Main Character Beauty.



About VML

VML is a leading creative company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce, to create connected brands that drive growth. The agency is a leading global marketing and systems integration partner, specializing in creating innovative solutions for business transformation. VML is celebrated for its award-winning work with blue chip client partners including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Intel, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy's. The agency is recognized by the Forrester Wave™ Reports, which name WPP a "Leader" in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Services and, most recently, Marketing Measurement & Optimization. VML's global network is powered by 28,000 talented people across 60-plus markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

