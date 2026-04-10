For Instant Hydration: Nuun Sport Electrolyte Tablets are a top choice for active commuters, offering a balanced blend of sodium, potassium, and magnesium.

are a top choice for active commuters, offering a balanced blend of sodium, potassium, and magnesium. For Natural Purity: Wilderness Poets Evaporated Coconut Water Powder provides a refreshing, sugar-free alternative rich in natural potassium.

provides a refreshing, sugar-free alternative rich in natural potassium. For Long-term Balance: Nutricost Potassium + Magnesium capsules offer high-efficiency support to maintain neuromuscular balance and prevent heat-induced weakness.

Swanson Albion Magnesium Glycinate is a popular choice for supporting relaxation and overall daily wellness.

is a popular choice for supporting relaxation and overall daily wellness. California Gold Nutrition Brain Health vegetarian capsules provide multi-nutrient support for those requiring prolonged focus.

vegetarian capsules provide multi-nutrient support for those requiring prolonged focus. Nutricost HMB Capsules have become a favorite among the local fitness community for supporting physical endurance and recovery under high-temperature conditions.

have become a favorite among the local fitness community for supporting physical endurance and recovery under high-temperature conditions. Doctor's Best Natural Vision Enhancers – formulated with lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 (DHA/EPA), and included within iHerb's broader wellness offering.

Free Delivery: Enjoy free shipping on orders over S$60 .

Enjoy free shipping on orders over . Fast Shipping: Products typically arrive in Singapore within approximately 4 days.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - With warmer conditions expected in the coming weeks, Singapore's heat and humidity could contribute to increased fatigue and reduced mental clarity among urbanites balancing long commutes and high-pressure work.Despite the sweltering weather, Singaporeans' passion for an active lifestyle remains strong—from post-work gym sessions to weekend outdoor runs. To help Singaporeans maintain their peak performance, iHerb has curated a "Heatwave Essentials" guide focused on hydration, fatigue resistance, and recovery.As part of this initiative, iHerb is offering a, with consumers able to apply the promo codeat checkout.In Singapore's climate, sweating is constant—but many don't realise that perspiration depletes both water and essential electrolytes, which is why plain water alone may not be enough to prevent fatigue.As part of its "Heatwave Essentials" guide, iHerb features a curated selection of products that supports broader daily wellness needs during warmer conditions. This includes supplements commonly incorporated into routines for general nutritional support, post-activity recovery, and day-to-day maintenance:To support the growing demand for daily health management, iHerb is offering afrom April 10 until April 24. Simply enter the promo codeat checkout to access savings across a wide range of health and wellness products, including those featured in the "Heatwave Essentials" selection.Hashtag: #iHerb

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