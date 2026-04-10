HONG KONG SAR & NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Wallace Woo Studio officially announces the launch of a groundbreaking artistic framework: Geological Abstractionism. This announcement coincides with the formal registration of the manifesto, The Dimension of Sedimentation, assigned with ISBN 978-988-71890-2-2.
"Refining a lifetime of meditative practice and artistic devotion, Wallace Woo presents a theoretical system that redefines the relationship between time, matter, and the canvas. At the core of this movement is Stalactite Aesthetics — a visual language born from a life's journey, where 'Time does not flow away; it sediments.'"
"Geological Abstractionism is not merely a style; it is an internal geology," says Wallace Woo. "Each layer of pigment represents a moment of consciousness, crystallized through gravity and spiritual stillness, mirroring the millennia-long formation of stalactites in the natural world."
Key Highlights of the Manifesto:
Hashtag: #WallaceWoo #StalactiteAesthetics #GeologicalAbstractionism #innerGeology #ContemporaryArt #AbstractExpressionism #ISBN9789887189022
Wallace Woo is a Hong Kong-born, Paris-based contemporary artist whose work bridges Eastern Zen philosophy with Western abstraction. His lifelong exploration of 'Inner Geology' has resulted in a unique visual lexicon recognized globally for its profound depth and temporal complexity.
"Refining a lifetime of meditative practice and artistic devotion, Wallace Woo presents a theoretical system that redefines the relationship between time, matter, and the canvas. At the core of this movement is Stalactite Aesthetics — a visual language born from a life's journey, where 'Time does not flow away; it sediments.'"
"Geological Abstractionism is not merely a style; it is an internal geology," says Wallace Woo. "Each layer of pigment represents a moment of consciousness, crystallized through gravity and spiritual stillness, mirroring the millennia-long formation of stalactites in the natural world."
Key Highlights of the Manifesto:
- The Dimension of Sedimentation: A philosophical shift from "capturing a moment" to "accumulating time."
- Stalactite Aesthetics: Utilizing verticality and the inherent weight of media to express the "Clamorous Stillness."
- Intellectual Property: The formal ISBN registration marks a significant step in establishing a new academic lineage within contemporary abstraction.
Hashtag: #WallaceWoo #StalactiteAesthetics #GeologicalAbstractionism #innerGeology #ContemporaryArt #AbstractExpressionism #ISBN9789887189022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Wallace Woo
Wallace Woo is a Hong Kong-born, Paris-based contemporary artist whose work bridges Eastern Zen philosophy with Western abstraction. His lifelong exploration of 'Inner Geology' has resulted in a unique visual lexicon recognized globally for its profound depth and temporal complexity.