Wallace Woo Geological Abstractionism Artwork STA36

The Dimension of Sedimentation: A philosophical shift from "capturing a moment" to "accumulating time."

A philosophical shift from "capturing a moment" to "accumulating time." Stalactite Aesthetics: Utilizing verticality and the inherent weight of media to express the "Clamorous Stillness."

Utilizing verticality and the inherent weight of media to express the "Clamorous Stillness." Intellectual Property: The formal ISBN registration marks a significant step in establishing a new academic lineage within contemporary abstraction.

HONG KONG SAR & NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Wallace Woo Studio officially announces the launch of a groundbreaking artistic framework:. This announcement coincides with the formal registration of the manifesto,, assigned with"Refining a, Wallace Woo presents a theoretical system that redefines the relationship between time, matter, and the canvas. At the core of this movement is— a visual language born from a life's journey, where 'Time does not flow away; it sediments.'""Geological Abstractionism is not merely a style; it is an internal geology," says Wallace Woo. "Each layer of pigment represents a moment of consciousness, crystallized through gravity and spiritual stillness, mirroring the millennia-long formation of stalactites in the natural world."This global announcement serves as a prelude to Woo's upcoming solo exhibition inat Espace Temple Gallery, where the physical manifestations of this theory will be unveiled to the European art community.Hashtag: #WallaceWoo #StalactiteAesthetics #GeologicalAbstractionism #innerGeology #ContemporaryArt #AbstractExpressionism #ISBN9789887189022

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About Wallace Woo

Wallace Woo is a Hong Kong-born, Paris-based contemporary artist whose work bridges Eastern Zen philosophy with Western abstraction. His lifelong exploration of 'Inner Geology' has resulted in a unique visual lexicon recognized globally for its profound depth and temporal complexity.

