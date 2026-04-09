Commissioning reflects Japan manufacturers’ shift to site-level renewables under long-term PPAs amid tighter group decarbonisation expectations and unstable energy costs.

The 2MW solar carport was installed in Kagawa - JTEKT key producing site

A commissioning ceremony was held on Monday 6th of April, 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - JTEKT Corporation, global manufacturer of automotive and industrial components and core member of the Toyota Group, today announced the commissioning of a 2 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar carport at a facility in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, delivered under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peak Energy. JTEKT expects to save nearly 40% on electricity costs through power generated by the solar systems, compared with grid power.Under the long-term PPA, Peak Energy designed, financed and installed the system and will provide full operations and maintenance (O&M) over the contract term. Electricity generated by the solar carport will be consumed on-site, supporting JTEKT's objectives on energy cost visibility and decarbonisation.The carport installation, which covers 640 parking spaces was completed in just 5 months. It is expected to generate approximately 2,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, helping to avoid around 1,090 tons of CO₂ emissions each year, equivalent to removing 230 cars from the road annually.The commissioning comes as Japan's export-facing manufacturers increasingly look for renewable energy solutions that can be deployed within tight operational and land constraints.Carport projects built over existing parking areas allow companies to add on-site generation without additional land take, while also improving day-to-day site usability through shading and weather protection.Unlike conventional solar installations, carport projects represent a leap in complexity, similar to major infrastructure upgrades than solar add-ons. These projects demand meticulous structural engineering, safety management, and tightly managed installation sequencing around an active industrial site. This project reflects experience built across industrial deployments in the region, build with delivery discipline." Mr. Yoshioka, Plant Manager of JTEKT's Kagawa Plant, commented." he added.said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy.Hashtag: #PeakEnergy #JTEKT

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About JTEKT Corporation

JTEKT manufactures and sells bearings, machine tools and systems, and automotive components at locations in Japan and around the world. In addition to enhancing the value of its existing products, the company is pursuing new business initiatives through co-creation with a wide range of stakeholders, aiming to transform into a solutions provider that addresses social challenges by connecting and integrating technologies.



Under the slogan "All for One Earth," the JTEKT Group positions the reduction of environmental impact—including the achievement of carbon neutrality—as a key priority and is advancing these efforts on a group-wide basis. To realize carbon neutrality through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the Group is working to reduce CO₂ emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3. In particular, it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions associated with its own production activities.



About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With over 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW worth of projects in development, our portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. With activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models - including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications - Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.



An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.



Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.



Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximatively USD 84 billion of assets undermanagement. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.



For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.

