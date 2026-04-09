Xav Feng, Asia Pacific Research director, LSEG Lipper, Christopher Kok, Head of Equities, Kenanga Investors Berhad, Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer, Mohd Faiz Hamsidi, Fixed Income Fund Manager, and Kuek Ser Kwang Zhe, Wealth editor, The Edge Malaysia.

Kenanga Growth Fund ("KGF") – Best Equity Malaysia – Malaysia Provident Funds over 5 Years Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 MYR Class ("KGFS2") – Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 3 Years Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund ("KMIF") – Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ("KMGF") – Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced Malaysia – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ("") has swept four accolades at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 ("").The firm was recognised across various categories, a testament to its continued outperformance:Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director said, "We are honoured to be recognised by LSEG Lipper for our consistent performance in 2025 against a backdrop of volatility, underpinned by heightened trade wars. During the year, geopolitical risks and trade tensions caused sudden swings in sentiment, which affected small- and mid-cap stocks. We steered clear of headlines and focused on sustainable earnings. This allowed us to selectively position ourselves for when valuations turned compelling while reducing exposure when risks escalated which proved effective and underscores our expertise in Malaysian equities".Since the launch of KGF in 2000 and KGFS2 in 2018, both funds have demonstrated consistent performance. As of December 2025, each has surpassed RM1 billion in assets under management, underscoring Kenanga Investors' disciplined investment approach and commitment to long term value creation. This year's Awards also mark KGF's sixth Lipper title while KGFS2 celebrates its inaugural win.Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer, elaborated on the firm's approach, "We maintained a disciplined bottom‑up stock‑picking strategy anchored in company fundamentals, giving us the conviction to stay invested in high quality businesses with strong balance sheets and structural growth drivers. This was supported by a strict risk management framework focused on sector diversification, prudent buffers, and incremental rebalancing. In 2026, we will emphasise themes such as artificial intelligence and data centre expansion, infrastructure, utilities, and selective REITs, while remaining true to our investment philosophy".Over the five‑year period ended 31 December 2025, KGF delivered a total return of 48.82%, significantly outperforming its benchmarkof 3.25%. Similarly, KGFS2 achieved a robust 49.92% return compared to its benchmark's46.93%. KMIF also recorded solid results with a 32.67% return against a benchmarkof 5.26%, while KMGF posted a commendable 25.88% return, exceeding its benchmark's11.32%.The firm also recently introduced the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 (""), the third fund within its flagship conventional fund series. The KGFS3 utilises the firm's proven investment philosophy and is managed with an active investment strategy depending on the market conditions and outlook, combining a top-down asset and sector allocation process with a bottom-up stock selection methodology.The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. This year's achievements will serve to strengthen Kenanga Investors' market leadership and drive its focus on creating enduring value for its investors.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visitHashtag: #Kenanga

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Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 recognised four funds under the Malaysia Provident Funds category; Kenanga Growth Fund was named Equity Malaysia (5 Years), Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (3 Years), Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (10 Years) while Kenanga Managed Growth Fund was recognised with the title Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia (10 Years).



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's ("AAM") 2026 Best of the Best Awards awarded Kenanga Investors under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives and Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative.



At the AAM ETF Awards 2026, Kenanga Investors received an accolade under the category Malaysia Leverage and Inverse ETF of the Year for the Kenanga KLCI Daily 1x Inverse ETF. The IFN Investor Awards 2025 awarded the Kenanga Islamic Balanced Fund under the categories of "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Malaysia — MYR 2025", "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Asia Pacific 2025", and "IFN Investor Best Global Balanced Mixed Assets Fund 2025".



The FPAM Financial Planning Leadership Award 2025 presented Kenanga Investors with the Platinum Award under the Charter Member Category, highlighting our dedication to shaping the future of financial planning. The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2025/2026 has awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the "Sector Equity — Malaysia Focused" award for the fourth consecutive year since 2022. For the ninth consecutive year, we were affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices.



This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group's Marketing, Communications & Sustainability department.

