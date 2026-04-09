Program to generate performance data targeting improved battery life, fast charging capability, and durability in demanding dual-use applications

Joint product development program with Forge Nano to evaluate ALD-coated natural graphite

Approximately 2 kilograms of Lac Knife graphite to be processed and evaluated across multiple coating conditions

Program designed to generate performance data for battery applications, including improving cycle life, fast charging capability, and material stability

Results to support future pilot programs, funding applications, scale-up decisions, and downstream engagement

Follow-on pilot-scale development programs

Engagement with battery manufacturers and downstream partners

Applications for non-dilutive funding and strategic support

[email protected]

[email protected]

Ottawa, Ontario - Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026 -("" or the ""), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Joint Product Development Agreement ("") with Forge Nano Inc. (""), a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition ("") technology for AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications, to evaluate ALD coating technology on natural graphite sourced from the Company's Lac Knife project ("" or the "") in Quebec.This focused development program is designed to generate near-term performance data on ALD-coated natural graphite, with results expected to inform future scale-up, customer engagement, commercial off-takes, and funding pathways. The work targets improved cycle life, fast charging performance, and durability under demanding operating conditions, areas that are becoming increasingly important across battery, industrial, and defence applications.The JPDA establishes a structured proof-of-concept program to evaluate ALD coating on Focus Graphite's high-grade natural graphite.Under the agreement, Focus will supply uncoated graphite from Lac Knife, and Forge Nano will perform coating, analytical testing, and electrochemical evaluation.The objective is to determine whether ALD can serve as a viable alternative to conventional pitch coating, which remains the industry standard but is energy intensive and dependent on fossil fuel inputs.In addition to potential cost and environmental considerations, the program is designed to evaluate performance under real-world conditions. Modern battery systems are increasingly required to operate under fast charging, repeated cycling, and variable temperature environments, all of which can accelerate material degradation. Surface-level engineering, where many of these failure mechanisms originate, is emerging as a key lever to improve performance."Performance gains in next-generation batteries are increasingly unlocked at the surface level," said Jason Latkowcer, VP Corporate Development at Focus Graphite. "By combining Lac Knife's high-grade graphite with Forge Nano's atomic layer deposition platform, we are evaluating how atomic-scale coatings can improve battery life, charging performance, and durability. This collaboration is a step toward positioning this material for higher-performance roles within North American energy and defence supply chains."Forge Nano brings a differentiated platform based on Atomic Armor™ ALD, a precision coating process that modifies materials at the atomic scale to enhance performance at the surface level.This approach enables highly uniform coatings that can improve cycle life, enhance rate capability, and increase material stability under demanding conditions. These attributes are increasingly important across battery, industrial, and defence applications where reliability, performance consistency, and energy efficiency are critical.Forge Nano's broader platform also includes its subsidiary, Forge Battery, which is advancing a 3 GWh per year U.S.-based lithium-ion manufacturing facility supported by over US $100 million in Department of Energy funding. The facility is focused on producing high-performance, domestically manufactured battery cells for defence and niche mobility markets, further reinforcing the relevance of advanced material technologies within North American supply chains.By working with Forge Nano at this stage, Focus Graphite is evaluating whether these performance enhancements can be achieved using natural graphite from Lac Knife, supporting the development of higher-value graphite products aligned with evolving market requirements.The primary deliverable from this phase is a comprehensive data package that will support:This initial phase is intended to establish a technical and economic basis for advancement toward kilogram-scale production and future pilot programs, subject to successful results.If validated, future development may include scaling the process using Forge Nano's manufacturing systems, increased graphite supply, and expanded battery validation, including application-specific testing.As previously announced on December 8, 2025, the Company formalized a funding agreement of up to $14,062,500 in non-repayable contributions under NRCan's Global Partnerships Initiative (""). The GPI funding is specifically intended to support the development and demonstration of electro-thermal purification technology in Canada. Insights generated from this program are expected to inform downstream processing opportunities, including coating and material enhancement processes, which may be evaluated for integration into future development stages, subject to successful results.The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.Forge Nano is a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology for AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications via its platform technology, Atomic Armor. Atomic Armor is a scalable, adaptable nano-scale coating system that strengthens America's most critical systems - at the atomic level. The superior surface coatings produced by our Atomic Armor™ process allow our partners to unlock peak performance. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining – we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.Our commitment to innovation ensures an eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals – reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.For more information on Focus Graphite Inc., please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/ X: https://x.com/focusgraphite Dean HanischCEO, Focus Graphite Inc.+1 (613) 612-6060Jason LatkowcerVP Corporate Development

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