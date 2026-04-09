Event



(*first-ever in Hong Kong)

Date / Venue

Highlights



The 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress 2026

5-8 Feb,



HKCEC

The largest and most authoritative ophthalmology congress in APAC, returning to HK for the fifth time, with record-breakingattendance of 11,000+ participants from 111 countries and regions.



The 17th Asian Congress on Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 2026

27-29 Mar,



HKCEC

Held in Hong Kong for the second time, bringing together internationally acclaimed speakers, globally renowned experts and young surgeons to foster academic exchange and professional development.



The 15th China Chest Pain Centers Congress

3-4 Apr,



HKCEC

Chinese Mainland's largest conference on chest pain centres, hosted for the first time outside Chinese Mainland.



*Asian Federation of Cytology Societies Conference 2026

8-10 May,



Postgraduate Education Centre, Prince of Wales Hospital

First edition in Hong Kong, bringing together regional and international cytology experts for academic exchange and collaboration.



International Symposium on Antimicrobial Agents and Resistance 2026

12-14 Jun,



HKCEC

A key international platform for academic exchange on infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.



European Society of Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies Asia 2026

12-14 Jun,



Kerry Hotel

A key Asia-Pacific platform for showcasing the latest advances in early-phase oncology drug development, targeted therapies and precision oncology.



Federation of Asian and Oceanian Biochemists and Molecular Biologists Conference 2026

10-13 Aug,



Cheung Kung Hai Conference Centre, The University of Hong Kong

A major regional scientific meeting in biochemistry and molecular biology, bringing together researchers, educators and professionals from across Asia and Oceania for academic exchange and collaboration.



* 2026 World Cancer Congress

24-26 Sep,



HKCEC

A leading global forum advancing cancer control and research.



2026 Asia-Pacific Longevity Medicine International Summit

1-4 Oct,



TBC

A leading international platform and regional collaborative hub dedicated to longevity medicine and innovation, attracting top longevity scientists, medical experts, cross-industry entrepreneurs and investors from over 50 countries.



10th Asia Cornea Society Scientific Meeting 2026

11-13 Dec,



TBC

A key regional forum for cornea specialists to exchange the latest clinical insights, diagnostics and treatments, and to strengthen collaboration across the Asia-Pacific ophthalmology community.

