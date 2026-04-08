Self-reward joins birthdays as a key driver of Hong Kong’s natural diamond market, new consumer survey reveals

The Rise of the "Self- Reward": Rewarding oneself has emerged as a key driver of jewellery buying, with 57% of consumers planning to buy for themselves. The primary reason for these self-purchases is to reward oneself (55%), followed by celebrating special occasions (33%) and personal enjoyment or collection (32%). This trend sits alongside traditional romantic gifting for spouse/partner (42%), signaling a broader shift towards personal empowerment and self-celebration.

Rewarding oneself has emerged as a key driver of jewellery buying, with of consumers planning to buy for themselves. The primary reason for these self-purchases is to reward oneself (55%), followed by celebrating special occasions (33%) and personal enjoyment or collection (32%). This trend sits alongside traditional romantic gifting for spouse/partner (42%), signaling a broader shift towards personal empowerment and self-celebration. Celebratory Moments Top the Gifting Calendar: The most frequent jewellery‑gifting occasions are the annual milestones of everyday life. Birthdays (51%) and anniversaries (42%) remain the primary drivers for both giving and receiving jewellery, while engagements and weddings (31%) as well as Valentine's Day (31%), continue to hold significant importance.

The most frequent jewellery‑gifting occasions are the annual milestones of everyday life. remain the primary drivers for both giving and receiving jewellery, while engagements and weddings (31%) as well as Valentine's Day (31%), continue to hold significant importance. Marking Special Occasions Matters Most: When purchasing for others, marking a meaningful occasion is the primary gifting driver (50%), followed by expressing love or care (36%) and the desire to surprise or delight someone (33%).

When purchasing for others, marking a meaningful occasion is the primary gifting driver (50%), followed by expressing love or care (36%) and the desire to surprise or delight someone (33%). The Informed Consumer: Traceability and Added-value Services Take Centre Stage: Price remains a key consideration (55%) when selecting natural diamonds, but consumers weigh this against the 4Cs (38%), design (37%), and certification (36%). Traceability matters to 70% of natural diamond intenders, while 80% say value-added services significantly boost their purchasing confidence.

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Hong Kong Jewellery Gifting Survey Report 2026 is available to download is available to download here





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - Coinciding with World Diamond Day on April 8, NielsenIQ released its latest jewellery gifting study. The study offers a practical guide for those who are looking for meaningful gifts for significant gifting occasions such as the forthcoming Mother's Day. The study reveals that despite an increasingly complex macroeconomic environment, Hong Kong's natural diamond jewellery market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, consumer intent remains strong, with 75% of consumers planning to buy jewellery in the next 12 months and 76% of them specifically considering natural diamonds.The study also highlights a growing cultural shift towards self‑purchase and the celebration of life's most personal moments, reaffirming that the impulse to give—to oneself as well as to loved ones—continues to underpin demand.At the same time, shoppers are placing greater emphasis on assurance and transparency, with traceability and value‑added services becoming increasingly influential in shaping both where—and what—they choose to buy. Together, these shifts highlight a market in which trust, service excellence and authenticity are emerging as powerful drivers of differentiation.The research reveals that natural diamonds are increasingly woven into the fabric of daily life and personal achievement. Consumers strongly associate natural diamonds with intrinsic, lasting qualities: 75% believe they hold their value better due to their rarity and finite supply, and 73% view each stone as one of a kind. Beyond the investment, however, lies a deep emotional connection. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) expressed that natural diamonds bring them joy to wear and can be worn every day to match their outfits.These emotional and symbolic associations are reflected in consumers' natural diamond jewellery purchasing habits: rings (55%), necklaces (49%), earrings (42%), and bracelets (41%) emerge as the most popular categories. Mid‑sized stones (68%), ranging from approximately 0.5 to 1.49 carats, are the preferred choice. Spending tends to concentrate in the mid‑range, particularly between HK$10,000 and HK$20,000 (31%), followed by the HK$20,000 to HK$30,000 range (22%). Most consumers (46%) prefer to choose jewellery based on design rather than a fixed style, with 18K white gold the primary material choice (34%), followed by 18K rose gold (18%).Despite the digital age, the desire for a tangible experience endures. A commanding 75% of consumers prefer to purchase in-store, with 35% insisting on completing their entire transaction offline. Transparency bridges the two worlds—70% of natural diamond intenders cite traceability as important, underscoring the growing expectation for credible and accessible product information that reinforces the confidence of physical retail.Looking ahead, consumer expectations for receiving diamond jewellery remain exceptionally high. 74% of respondents anticipate receiving jewellery in the next 12 months, and among them, an overwhelming 85% hope to receive natural diamonds. Special occasions (47%) are the most anticipated reason for receiving, with birthdays (54%), anniversaries (44%), Valentine's Day (40%) and engagements and weddings (35%) leading the calendar. These figures underscore a confident outlook for the natural diamonds industry.The consumer survey, conducted by NIQ from 27 January to 11 February 2026, involved a total of 572 participants aged 18-54 through various online channels. Among the respondents, 24% were male and 76% were female, with the majority (77%) being married, engaged, or in a relationship. Commissioned by De Beers Group, NIQ managed the design and data analysis of the survey.Hashtag: #DeBeersGroup #adiamondisforever #naturaldiamonds #diamonds #ConsumerSurvey

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About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American PLC group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



