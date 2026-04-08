SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - A new documentaryexplores the complexities of architecture and engineering, with the team behind The Global One – showcasing how one of Taiwan's most earthquake-resistant residential complexes came to life. The documentary is set to premiere in Southeast Asia on the Discovery Channel on Friday, April 10 2026 at 7:10 PM SGT and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, April 12 at 9:00 PM SGT.Set in the Nangang district in Taipei, the new documentary features a residential development designed to withstand major earthquakes, typhoons and extreme weather conditions. The project faced extraordinary engineering challenges due to its location on soft ground and vulnerability to earthquakes, conditions rarely encountered in urban environments.is the realization of the vision of Nankang Rubber Tire Corporation's late Chairman, Lin Hsueh‑Pu, and redefines the standards of safety in residential developments, with a goal to last a century and provide peace of mind to its residents. The documentary follows teams on the ground as they combine advanced engineering and rigorous testing, to enhance the building's safety specifications, beyond other critical buildings in Taiwan.Audiences will get insight into engineering practices and hear how The Global One is built for extreme disaster resilience and long‑term durability, with a structure that incorporates special shock absorbers into the walls to dampen the violent tremors, as well as specific electrical wiring and pipes, which were carefully selected to reduce fire risk and function during emergencies.Catchin Southeast Asia on Discovery Channel, Friday, April 10 2026 at 7:10 PM SGT and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, April 12 at 9:00 PM SGT.

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