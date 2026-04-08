Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.5 Mt at 1.02% Sb and 1.06 g/t Au for 67 kt of antimony and 222 koz of gold (Table 1)

Resource estimate incorporated 53 diamond drill holes totaling 7,167 m of drilling and 55 intervals of underground chip samples totaling 202 m

Historical MRE is now replaced by a modern MRE that is prepared in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards (CIM, 2014) and the CIM Best Practice Guidelines of Mineral Resources and Reserves (2019)

Classification Tonnage Average Grade Contained Metal (Mt) Sb (%) Au (g/t) Sb (kt) Au (koz) Inferred 6.5 1.02 1.06 67 222

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR") in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards and the CIM Best Practice Guidelines of Mineral Resources and Reserves (2019). SLR is independent of Military Metals Corp. The Mineral Resource is reported on a 100% ownership basis. Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.8% SbEq. The formula for SbEq is SbEq = Sb % + (Au g/t * 0.562). Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term antimony price of US$29,000 per tonne and a gold price of US$3,000 per ounce. A uniform bulk density of 2.82 t/m3 was applied based on the length-weighted mean from laboratory density determinations from the Project's main mineralized zone. Metallurgical recovery is 85% for antimony and 85% for gold. The Mineral Resource excludes a 50 m crown pillar. Resource estimation domains were modelled to a 2.0 m minimum width. Totals may vary due to rounding.

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026 -is pleased to announce the completion of a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) of 6.5 Mt at 1.02% Sb and 1.06 g/t Au for 67 thousand tonnes (kt) of antimony and 222 thousand ounces (koz) of gold at the Company's wholly owned flagship Trojárová Project (the "") in Western Slovakia.Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The maiden mineral resource estimate of the Trojárová Project firmly underpins the value of Military Metals. Following our 2025 confirmation drilling campaign Trojárová has emerged as the largest antimony resource in the European union that is defined by a modern regulatory standard, and among the largest antimony resources globally. At a time when the need for secure, domestically sourced critical minerals is more pressing than ever, these results strengthen the project's potential importance to, and alignment with, the EU's objective of building a dependable, home-grown supply of critical raw materials."The Company defines "a modern regulatory standard" as NI 43-101, JORC, or S-K 1300 disclosure standards.Notes:The maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") incorporates all historical and modern drilling completed on the project, as well as historical underground sampling, comprising 53 diamond drill holes totaling 7,167 m and 55 underground face chip sampling intervals totaling 202 m. Three historical drill holes without analytical results available were excluded. Six mineralization wireframes, each supported by a minimum of two drill holes, were manually built based on a 0.1% SbEq threshold. A minimum wireframe width of 2.0 m was applied to all zones. Mineral Resources above the 0.8% SbEq cut-off were reported in four of the six mineralization wireframes (Figure 1).Inferred Mineral Resources correspond to areas supported by at least two drill holes with nominal drill spacing of no more than 150 m. Classification boundaries were locally refined manually to reflect geological interpretation, grade continuity, and zone thickness.The MRE is constrained within estimation domains meeting a 2.0 m minimum mining width. A 50 m crown pillar was also excluded from the MRE.Resource classification follows the CIM (2014) Definition Standards. Modeling and estimation were completed in Leapfrog Geo and Leapfrog Edge, and validation included database checks, wireframe-to-block volume comparisons, statistical reviews, and visual inspections on sections, plans, and longitudinal sections. Reporting assumes an antimony price of US $29,000 per tonne and a gold price of US$3,000/oz, with an effective date of April 6, 2026.The average grade, minimum mining width and other results or assumptions above do not guarantee future production.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To date no significant mineralization has been intersected beyond the boundaries of the current Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. However, mineral exploration beyond these boundaries has also been limited. There is geological evidence of the mineralizing structure or other sympathetic structures continuing northward along strike within the boundaries of the Trojárová project. Additional exploration along this corridor could identify targets for future drilling. Furthermore, the Inferred Mineral Resource is open to depth, where additional drilling has the potential to incorporate additional volume into future mineral resource estimates.Discovered in the late 1970s, Trojárová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration over a 2 km strike length from 1983 to 1995, including 66 diamond drill holes for a total of 9,049 m and 1.7 km of underground workings. Efforts continued over the years as additional trenches were dug, and holes were drilled. Starting in 1990, underground development began, ultimately comprising a 300-metre-long adit connected to a 700-plus-metre-long drive in the footwall of the mineralized zone, with seven crosscuts into the mineralized zone for sampling.These efforts culminated in a comprehensive study comprising drill logs, analyses, drill plans, maps and sections, deposit model studies, petrographic studies, metallurgical studies and more, now detailed in a multi-volume compendium of reports produced by the Slovak Geological Institute published in 1992.The historical work carried out appears comprehensive, detailed and at a professional standard. The Company considers this historical data relevant, as it will use it as a guide to plan future exploration programs and informs the Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes.The Company completed a confirmation drilling campaign in the winter of 2025 to validate historical work. Seven diamond drill holes totaling 1,383 m were drilled (Figure 2).To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., Principal Resource Geologist, Global Technical Director, Geology Group Leader for SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. It is reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014). The scientific and technical information in this news release related to the Trojárová Mineral Resource estimate has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Evans, who is independent of Military Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.SLR is unaware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the Mineral Resource estimate.David Murray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Military Metals Corp. a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.A technical report will be prepared by Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this press release.The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/military-metals/ X: https://x.com/militarymetals Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564717587797 For more information, please contact:Scott EldridgeCEO and Director [email protected] or [email protected] For inquiries, please call 604-537-7556This news release contains "forward-looking information." Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, the continuation of the value of antimony, and the future needs of Europe and the E.U. specifically. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include geopolitical developments related to the supply and value of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the property that is the subject of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and any other future activities in respect of the property held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.