MyRepublic Email Guard brings enterprise-grade email security to SMEs in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 April 2026 - MyRepublic today announced the launch of MyRepublic Email Guard , a managed email security solution purpose-built to protect Singapore’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) against phishing, malware, business email compromise, and other email-borne cyber threats. The launch is part of MyRepublic’s broader mission to ensure that Singapore’s SME community, the backbone of the local economy, is not left behind in an increasingly hostile cyber landscape.Singapore’s SMEs account for 99% of all enterprises and employ nearly 70% of the local workforce, yet many remain chronically underserved in enterprise-grade cybersecurity. Email continues to be one of the most exploited attack vectors, with threat actors increasingly targeting resource-constrained businesses that lack the dedicated IT security teams of larger organisations. MyRepublic Email Guard is designed to close this protection gap, delivering a simple, effective, and locally supported solution that levels the playing field for SMEs without adding operational complexity.Powered by Check Point, advanced email threat protection technology, MyRepublic Email Guard helps businesses detect and block malicious emails before they reach users’ inboxes. The solution is designed to support businesses using popular email platforms such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, giving customers an additional layer of protection against modern threats.“Singapore’s SMEs are the heartbeat of our economy, and protecting them from cyber threats is not just a business imperative. It is a national one,” said. “Far too many local businesses remain exposed simply because they cannot access or afford the cybersecurity tools available to larger enterprises. With MyRepublic Email Guard, we are changing that. We bring enterprise-grade protection to businesses that have long been underserved, backed by the local expertise and support they deserve.”MyRepublic Email Guard combines advanced security technology with managed service support, allowing businesses to benefit from a more streamlined approach to email protection. The service is positioned as an all-in-one offering that includes deployment, ongoing management, and local support, helping customers reduce the burden on internal teams while improving cyber resilience.“Enterprise-grade cybersecurity has been out of reach for the SMEs that need it most. That has to change,” said, MyRepublic. “MyRepublic Email Guard is built specifically for Singapore’s SMEs, where it is designed to be affordable, easy to adopt, and supported by a team that understands the local business environment. We want every SME in Singapore to have access to the same level of protection that large enterprises take for granted, because a safer SME ecosystem means a stronger Singapore.”The launch of MyRepublic Email Guard marks a significant step in MyRepublic’s commitment to building a more cyber-resilient Singapore. Aligned with national efforts to strengthen digital security across all business segments, MyRepublic is focused on ensuring that SMEs, often the most targeted yet least protected segment, are equipped to defend themselves. By combining world-class technology from Check Point with localised managed service delivery, MyRepublic is bridging the cybersecurity gap for businesses that have historically been underserved.MyRepublic Email Guard is now available for businesses in Singapore.Hashtag: #MyRepublic #EmailSecurity #CyberSecurity #SMEs #DigitalSecurity #ManagedServices #EmailGuard

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MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

MyRepublic is a telecommunications and ICT services provider committed to delivering innovative digital solutions for consumers and businesses. In addition to connectivity services, MyRepublic supports businesses with a growing portfolio of ICT solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity, managed services, and digital enablement offerings.

