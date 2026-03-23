SIM Academy Professional Development - https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/overview SIM Academy Course Listings - https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/courses/course-listing Life Cycle Assessment for Sustainable Organisation - https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/courses/course-listing/life-cycle-assessment-for-sustainable-organisations PMP Prep Course - https://www.sim.edu.sg/professional-development/courses/course-listing/project-management-professional-pmp-l4-sfw World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report - https://www.weforum.org/publications/the-future-of-jobs-report-2025/ SkillsFuture Singapore Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report - https://jobsandskills.skillsfuture.gov.sg/insights/sdfe Singapore Green Plan 2030 - https://www.greenplan.gov.sg/ SkillsFuture Singapore Green Skills Committee Report - https://www.ssg.gov.sg/newsroom/green-skills-committee-report-identifies-green-skills-and-training-pathways-needed-for-a-low-carbon-economy-/ Ministry of Education / SkillsFuture Singapore speech on skills demand - https://www.moe.gov.sg/news/speeches/20250122-opening-address-by-ms-gan-siow-huang-minister-of-state-ministry-of-education-for-the-launch-of-the-skills-demand-for-the-future-economy-report-2025-marina-bay-sands-expo-and-convention-centre MyCareersFuture CareersCompass insights on future skills - https://content.mycareersfuture.gov.sg/futureproof-career-top-demand-skills-2025/

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - Singapore's economy continues to evolve amid rapid technological change and sustainability priorities, workforce capabilities are expected to shift significantly over the next few years. Workforce insights from Singapore agencies and global labour market research indicate that professionals will need to strengthen both emerging digital competencies and transferable professional skills to remain competitive.SIM Academy (SIMA), the professional development arm of the Singapore Institute of Management, offers programmes that support several capability areas highlighted in Singapore's workforce insights. According to SkillsFuture Singapore's Skills Demand for the Future Economy report, emerging demand is being shaped by growth in the digital, green and care economies, alongside transferable capabilities such as business management and data-related skills. These trends reflect the increasing importance of capabilities such as data and artificial intelligence literacy, cyber resilience awareness, sustainability and ESG knowledge, project management and delivery, as well as risk management and strategic planning. SIMA's professional development programmes are designed to help working professionals build competencies in these areas as organisations adapt to technological change and sustainability priorities.Global labour market analysis supports this shift. The World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report identifies AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity, and technological literacy among the fastest growing skills worldwide as organisations adopt digital technologies and automation.In Singapore, workforce insights from SkillsFuture Singapore SSG and Workforce Singapore WSG highlight growing demand for skills aligned with the digital, green and care economies, alongside transferable competencies such as project management, risk assessment and digital tool proficiency.Among the emerging capabilities, data and AI literacy is becoming increasingly important across industries as organisations adopt data driven decision making and artificial intelligence enabled tools. According to the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report, AI and big data are among the fastest growing skill areas globally as companies accelerate digital transformation. In Singapore, organisations including small and medium sized enterprises are also exploring practical ways to adopt AI in their operations. To support this need, SIM Academy offers programmes focused on digital innovation and emerging technologies. These include AI.dea: An AI Bridge Programme, developed in collaboration with Singtel, that helps SMEs develop actionable AI adoption strategies and prepare for scalable AI implementation.Another skill gaining prominence is cybersecurity, which increasingly affects organisations of all sizes and sectors. In Singapore, the growing importance of cybersecurity skills is reflected in national workforce and digital economy priorities. SIM Academy supports capability building in this area through selected programmes for different audiences. These include Cyber Resilience programmes for corporate learners, as well as cybersecurity training offered under the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme SCTP. Together, these programmes support workforce development in cybersecurity and organisational resilience in an increasingly digital operating environment.Singapore's sustainability agenda is also shaping workforce needs. With the government advancing initiatives under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, businesses are strengthening capabilities related to sustainability strategy and ESG practices. SIM Academy offers sustainability focused programmes such as Life Cycle Assessment for Sustainability, which equips professionals with knowledge in LCA frameworks, enhance sustainability decision-making and strategic sustainability and compliance.Organisations are also prioritising risk management and strategic planning capabilities as they navigate evolving geopolitical, technological and economic uncertainties. SIM Academy's leadership and management programmes help professionals develop strategic thinking, systems leadership and decision making capabilities relevant to today's complex business environment.SIMA offers more than 300 professional development courses across areas such as management and leadership, digital innovation and sustainability. These programmes are designed to support working professionals in upgrading their skills and staying competitive in a rapidly changing economy.Hashtag: #SIMAcademy #SIMA

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About SIM Academy

SIM Academy provides leading-edge professional development and enterprise solutions. SIM Academy offers over 300 executive and business programmes that help almost 10,000 professionals annually on average hone their competencies to drive business value and achieve peak personal and enterprise performance.



Our programmes encompass a comprehensive range of lifelong learning opportunities designed to empower professionals with the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary to become effective change-makers and leaders in today's volatile and uncertain business landscape.



For more information on SIM Academy, visit sim.edu.sg

