1. The opening ceremony of the exhibition titled "The Majestic Han: A Golden Age of Vigour and Cultural Integration" was held today (March 19) at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. Photo shows the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (centre); the Director of Art Exhibitions China, Mr Tan Ping (second right); the Second-level Inspector of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Chen Xinyu (second left); the Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, Professor Desmond Hui (first right); and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, Professor Douglas So (first left), officiating at the opening ceremony.



2. Photo shows the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, delivering a speech at the opening ceremony.



3. Photo shows the Director of Art Exhibitions China, Mr Tan Ping, delivering a speech at the opening ceremony.



4. Photo shows the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (first right); the Director of Art Exhibitions China, Mr Tan Ping (second right); the Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, Professor Desmond Hui (second left); and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, Professor Douglas So (first left), touring the exhibition.



5. Photo shows the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (right); the Director of Art Exhibitions China, Mr Tan Ping (centre); and other guests, touring the exhibition.



6. Photo shows the Han precious bronze horse-leading figurine and bronze horse.



7. Photo shows an eaves end tile with Chinese characters Han Bing Tian Xia (Han unifies the realm).



8. Photo shows a seven‑storey painted pottery granary house with linked pavilion.



9. Photo shows the Yi Li (Etiquette and rites) wooden slips.



10.Photo shows the silk letter from Yuan to Zifang unearthed at the Xuanquan relay station site in Dunhuang.



11.Photo shows the arithmetical slips unearthed at the Xuanquan relay station site in Dunhuang.



12. Photo shows a silk-padded robe with Chang Shou (longevity) embroidery on a crimson-purple juan (plain weave silk) ground.



13.Photo shows a lacquered wooden plate with leopard cat motif and Chinese characters Jun Xing Shi (food for the honoured guest).



14.Photo shows a silver box with garlic pattern.



15. Photo shows a pottery house unearthed at Lei Cheng Uk Han Tomb in Hong Kong.

