SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - Undergraduate education today extends beyond academic instruction, with institutions increasingly emphasising the development of practical skills, career readiness and personal growth. At SIM Global Education (SIM GE), the undergraduate experience is structured to combine academic learning with career preparation and student engagement, reflecting the evolving expectations of higher education.Through partnerships with universities in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, SIM GE provides access to internationally recognised degree programmes delivered in Singapore. Students are supported by a learning environment that integrates classroom instruction with opportunities for applied learning and professional development.A typical weekday at SIM GE reflects a balance between academic commitments and broader developmental activities.Mornings are generally dedicated to lecture preparation and collaborative study, with students making use of campus facilities designed for both individual and group learning. Formal classes, including lectures, seminars and case discussions, typically take place later in the morning. These sessions often incorporate group-based assignments and presentations, enabling students to apply theoretical knowledge in practical contexts.Midday periods frequently involve informal collaboration, with students using shared spaces to coordinate group work and prepare for assessments. This collaborative approach reinforces teamwork and communication skills, which are essential in professional environments.Afternoons may include academic support activities, such as consultations and workshops offered through the Student Learning Centre. These resources are designed to strengthen competencies in areas including academic writing, research methodologies and presentation skills.Career development forms an integral component of the undergraduate experience. SIM GE provides access to career advisory services, networking opportunities and industry engagement initiatives, allowing students to gain insights into employer expectations and explore potential career pathways prior to graduation.Beyond academic and career-focused activities, students are encouraged to participate in co-curricular engagements. With a wide range of student clubs, interest groups and volunteering initiatives available, these activities provide opportunities to develop leadership, interpersonal skills and cross-cultural understanding within a diverse student community.Evenings are often dedicated to independent study, assignment completion and preparation for upcoming classes, reflecting the balance between structured learning and self-directed development.The undergraduate experience at SIM GE is designed to support both academic progression and personal development. Through a combination of structured coursework, academic support services, career preparation and student-led activities, learners are able to build a broad set of competencies relevant to both further education and employment.This integrated approach enables students to develop practical skills, expand professional networks and gain exposure to diverse perspectives, contributing to a more comprehensive preparation for the demands of the global workforce.1. Devanshi Soni student story –2. SIM GE Student Ambassador Yong Kunyada story -3. SIM Student Learning Centre - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/learning-support Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

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About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 17,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 41% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



For more information on SIM Global Education, visit www.sim.edu.sg

