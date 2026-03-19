The sharing session titled “Beyond Broadcast, Beyond Borders: The Social Appeal and Commercial Value of TVB Artiste-Creators” was moderated by Mr. Kevin SHUI, Chief Marketing Officer of Starry (1st left), and featured in-depth exchanges with Ms. Alexandra LO, CEO of TaRa Innovation Limited & TaRa Bloom (HK & Asia), and Assistant Adjunct Professor at HKU Business School (1st right); popular TVB artistes Bowie CHEUNG (2nd left), and Tony HUNG (2nd right).