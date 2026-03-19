A Decade Milestone Celebrated at Sea

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - In 2026, KCM Trade proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary — a significant milestone made possible by the continued trust and support of its valued clients. To mark this special occasion, the company has announced its sponsorship of a premium sailing event in Sydney.In partnership with the renowned yacht charter company Sydney by Sail, the event is themed "2026 KCM Trade Sailing Sydney | A Decade of Progress, A New Chapter Ahead." Designed as an exclusive celebration at sea, the private sailing gathering will bring together distinguished clients for an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends festivity with meaningful connection.To honour the occasion, KCM Trade has carefully selected high-specification sailing yachts renowned for their exceptional performance and superior comfort. Thoughtfully designed to balance elegance with practicality, each vessel is fully equipped with premium leisure amenities and comprehensive onboard facilities.Set against the crystal-clear waters and expansive blue skies of Sydney, guests will enjoy the gentle sea breeze and the sight of graceful sails while engaging in relaxed conversation. The refined yet natural setting creates the ideal environment to strengthen relationships and foster deeper connections.Since its establishment, KCM Trade has remained committed to professionalism, with innovation at the heart of its development. Over the past ten years, the company has steadily expanded its presence across the global financial markets, earning widespread recognition for its quality products and services, cutting-edge technological infrastructure, and comprehensive client protection.Throughout this journey, KCM Trade has launched proprietary intelligent trading tools and actively supported a range of financial education initiatives, strengthening its brand influence while fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities.This sailing event not only reflects the achievements of KCM Trade's first decade but also serves as an important opportunity to deepen client relationships and look ahead to the future together.Moving forward, KCM Trade will continue to uphold its win–win philosophy, delivering enhanced services, forward-thinking innovation, and unwavering commitment. Together with its clients, the company will confidently navigate the evolving industry landscape and craft the next chapter of shared success.Hashtag: #KCMTrade #kcmtrade10yrs #Globalbrokers #Sponsor #Sailing

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