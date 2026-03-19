Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel Celebrate the Power of Culinary Mastery – Awarded by The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2026

Culinary Excellence Led by Visionary Chefs

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa continues its stellar trajectory by earning One MICHELIN Star for the second year in a row. Master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa personally accepted the award on behalf of his elite team.

For 11 consecutive years, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has held its One MICHELIN Star honour. Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio accepted the 2026 One-star accolade.

Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau has been awarded the prestigious One MICHELIN Star" for 10 consecutive years. Jackie Ho Hon-sing, Chinese Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau accepted the prestigious award.

Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel has boasted an impressive 10 consecutive years of two-Michelin-starred recognition. Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju accepted the award on behalf his team.

Special Menus Celebrating The 2026 MICHELIN Accolades

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa will host exclusive sake‑pairing dinners on March 20–21, featuring seasonal ingredients paired with Sake Hundred and guided by Sommelier Ivan Au Yang, one of only 604 Sakasho sake master sommeliers worldwide.

will host exclusive sake‑pairing dinners on March 20–21, featuring seasonal ingredients paired with Sake Hundred and guided by Sommelier Ivan Au Yang, one of only 604 sake master sommeliers worldwide. 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA introduces an "Award‑winning Indulgent Lunch" featuring classic Sardinian flavours, available from Thursday to Sunday.

introduces an "Award‑winning Indulgent Lunch" featuring classic Sardinian flavours, available from Thursday to Sunday. Lai Heen launches the commemorative "Splendid Stars Menu," presenting signature creations such as Crispy Foie Gras Mousse Fritter and Stir‑fried Lobster with Himematsutake and Caviar.

launches the commemorative presenting signature creations such as Crispy Foie Gras Mousse Fritter and Stir‑fried Lobster with Himematsutake and Caviar. Feng Wei Ju unveils a celebratory Degustation Menu showcasing ingredients such as beef loin and sea cucumber, exemplified by its signature Stewed Minced Chicken and Egg White with Matsutake in Bouillon—a hallmark of its culinary craftsmanship.

Committed to Advancing Macau's Gastronomy Landscape

In the 18th MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2025, Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury resort, has once again proven its commitment to pushing standards of excellence and shaping new dining experiences that keep Macau firmly on the global gastronomic map.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have once again reinforced their position as key drivers of Macau's gastronomic excellence with a collectivein the. In the 18th edition of the authoritative dining guide and the centenary of the star-rating system – Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel crystalise Galaxy Macau's leading position at the forefront of the city's dining scene. The results affirm the Group's long‑standing commitment to elevating the region's culinary landscape and cultivating talent, innovation, and consistency across its dining portfolio.Now in its second year of operation,retains its, whileandcontinue their one‑star standing. Over on the Macau Peninsula,at StarWorld Hotel maintains its unrivalledrecognition for the tenth consecutive year., the first international outpost of three‑star sushi master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, continues to distinguish itself through its meticulous Edomae craftsmanship. Seasonal ingredients sourced directly from Japan ensure the restaurant delivers an experience defined by purity, precision, and the chef's well‑established and tightly-held relationships with artisanal producers.At, Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio showcases Italian cuisine rooted in tradition yet shaped by contemporary technique. Highlighting an unyielding commitment to ingredient‑driven cooking and refined execution, he builds on the culinary legacy of the legendary Chef Umberto Bombana, whose pursuit of "tradition, quality, and consistency" has defined the restaurant's ethos.Scaling on the 51st floor of The Ritz‑Carlton, Macau,maintains itsfor the tenth year. Under Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing, the restaurant demonstrates mastery of Cantonese culinary arts through thoughtful sourcing and a disciplined, technique‑forward approach., guided by Chef Chan Chek Keong, continues to define Hunan and Sichuan dining in Macau. Its tenth standout consecutiveaccolade reflects a menu that balances regional authenticity with elevated refinement—where bold, aromatic profiles are executed with exceptional skill.To commemorate the MICHELIN Guide distinctions, Galaxy Macau will present a curated series of limited‑time dining experiences:In a year marked by renewed MICHELIN acclaim, Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel once again demonstrate how heritage‑driven craft and forward‑looking creativity can coexist at the highest level.Both properties will continue to champion Macau's status as a global dining destination by investing in talent development, ingredient excellence, and guest‑centric gastronomic experiences. Their culinary teams remain committed to elevating standards and shaping new dining experiences that keep Macau firmly on the global gastronomic map.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



About StarWorld Hotel Macau

StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Entertainment Group's (GEG) first five-star flagship hotel, is located in the heart of Macau's business and entertainment hub on the Macau Peninsula. The iconic 39-storey hotel is famed for its distinctly Asian characteristics of intelligence, experience and innovation and its star-rated quality in hospitality, entertainment, accommodation and dining.



Opened in 2006, StarWorld Hotel is the hub to see everything the city has to offer, and it appeals to tourists from all over the world. Renowned for its ultra-high levels of personal services to guests, StarWorld has won numerous prestigious awards including the 5-Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, the Top 100 Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Industry Summit, the Top 10 Glamorous Hotels of China designation from the China Hotel Starlight Awards, the Supreme Award for the Most Glamorous Hotel of Asia from the Golden Horse Awards of China Hotels and the "Top Class Comfort Hotels" from Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau from 2014 to 2020.



For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com.



