The event featured a compelling lineup of company founders and executives who have leveraged HKSTP's ecosystem to reach critical milestones, including Health Hope Pharma, Arthrosi Therapeutics Inc, Nuance Pharma and InxMed (Hong Kong) Limited.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today hosted the, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating the city's life and health tech sector. The event brought together 110 industry pioneers, investors, and corporate partners for a deep dive into the critical pillars shaping biotech success—from Hong Kong's unique policy advantages for innovation and the evolving IPO landscape, to the city's emergence as a global clinical trial hub.With over 300 life and health tech companies in its ecosystem and strong policy support from the nation and the HKSAR Government, HKSTP is uniquely positioned to drive the next generation of medical breakthroughs. Through its end-to-end translational ecosystem, HKSTP accelerates biotech commercialisation by bridging the critical gap from lab discovery to global market access—delivering world-class infrastructure, strategic funding, and expert regulatory guidance.As a strategic catalyst, HKSTP actively connects innovators with top-tier Principal Investigators (PIs), leading clinical centres, and institutional investors, helping to de-risk development pathways, streamline regulatory approvals, and fast-track clinical trials for transformative growth."At HKSTP, we recognise that a great idea is only the beginning. The real challenge is navigating the long and complex journey from lab to clinic, from concept to cure," said, in his opening remarks. "Today's CTC Marketplace represents the physical embodiment of our execution strategy. Our mission is to connect, collaborate, and accelerate, because every step forward brings us closer to the patients and communities who depend on our innovations."is a Hong Kong-headquartered late-stage clinical oncology biopharma, specialising in novel oral anti-cancer drugs towards a safer and more convenient alternative to conventional intravenous therapy. Prof Dennis Lam, Founder of Health Hope Pharma, shared his experience in securing a major licensing agreement with global biopharmaceutical leader Gilead Sciences, with a potential value of up to USD 82.5 million for HHP, including milestone payments.. is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing treatment option aimed at lowering uric acid levels and reducing joint damage for people living with gout. Dr Shunqi Yan, Co-founder and COO of Arthrosi Therapeutics, joined virtually and shared the company's remarkable success in achieving USD 153 million in Series E funding and a subsequent acquisition valued at USD 1.5 billion.is an innovation focused biopharma company, with late-stage clinical pipeline and commercial stage asset portfolio across respiratory, emergency care, iron deficiency anemia and pain management. Dr Charlie Chen, COO of Nuance Pharma, discussed how the company leveraged the "1+" mechanism to expedite commercialisation in Hong Kong. The Department of Health approved Ohtuvayre™ in March 2026, marking it as the first drug targeting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to gain approval under this scheme.is focused on addressing a key challenge in cancer therapy: drug resistance stemming from tumor defense mechanisms. The company officially submitted its IPO application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2025. Mr Francis Cao, Co-founder and COO of InxMed, emphasised the critical role of fundraising in advancing their research, having completed five rounds of financing that total over USD 130 million.Hashtag: #HKSTP

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About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), was established in 2001, to create a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, nurturing over 16,000 research professionals, and over 2,400 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined..



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.



Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org。



