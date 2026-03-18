Inviting visitors to Hong Kong Art Month for a cultural journey connecting art and the city

Category

Package

Price

Booking Channel

Remarks

Fair Ticket

Art Central Advance Ticket +



Uber Taxi HK$50 Promo Code

Adult: HK$180

Child: HK$55

Ctrip



Experience

Art Central Advance Ticket



+ Peak Tram Return Ticket + Sky Terrace 428 + Uber Taxi HK$50 Promo Code

Adult: HK$305

Child: HK$305

Ctrip



Experience

Art Central Advance Ticket +



Hong Kong Observation Wheel Ticket + Uber Taxi HK$50 Promo Code

Adult: HK$164

Child: HK$54

Ctrip



Experience

Art Central Advance Ticket + Star Ferry World Star / Shining Star Water Tour Ticket + Uber Taxi HK$50 Promo Code

Adult: HK$351

Child: HK$188

Ctrip



Transport

Art Central Advance Ticket +



Airport Express Ticket to/from Central (Hong Kong Station) + Uber Taxi HK$50 Promo Code

Child: HK$89

Ctrip



F&B

Art Central Advance Flexible Date Ticket +



Cupping Room HK$50 Coffee E-Voucher

HK$314

Klook



Experience

Art Central Advance Flexible Date Ticket +



Hong Kong Observation Wheel Ticket

HK$302

Klook



Hotel

Art Central Advance Ticket + Hotel Bundle

RMB ¥581+

Ctrip

Options include:

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong / The Upper House / Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong / Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong / The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel / JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong / The Pottinger Hong Kong / Two MacDonnell Road, Hong Kong / Lan Kwai Fong Hotel @ Kau U Fong / Bishop Lei International House



Opening Dates and Hours

Venue

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - Art Central, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, is launching a digitalalongside a series of travel and experience packages for the Fair's eleventh edition. These offerings bring visitors from the Greater Bay Area and overseas a seamless art travel experience, allowing them to enjoy Hong Kong's diverse hotels, dining, attractions, and transport networks alongside their visit to the Fair.As a cornerstone event of Hong Kong Art Month, Art Central returns to the iconic Central Harbourfront from 25 to 29 March 2026. The Fair brings together contemporary art, curated programmes, and a vibrant community of galleries, artists, collectors, overseas visitors, and local audiences to build a dynamic platform for artistic exchange. Art Central 2026 is financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.Entering its second decade, Art Central 2026 will assemble 117 galleries and 500 artists from Hong Kong, Asia, and around the world, further reinforcing its position as an integral platform for discovery and exchange among collectors and curators. Co-curated by Enoch Cheng and Zoie Yung, the Fair's eleventh edition will present a series of artistic programmes—including performances, video art, large-scale installations, and talks—examining the frictions and intimacies that shape contemporary social and virtual life, foregrounding emergent Asian voices.To enrich the artistic journey for visitors, Art Central, in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, proudly presents the digital. The guide compiles exciting events across the city's art districts, covering gallery exhibitions, special museum showcases, and performing arts programmes across Central, Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, Tai Hang, the Southern District, Tsim Sha Tsui, and the West Kowloon Cultural District. Beyond visual arts, the guide offers detailed dining recommendations in the vicinity, perfectly illustrating Hong Kong's diverse culinary culture. The curated selections range from local street food and refined Cantonese cuisine to Michelin-starred contemporary European dining. Featured establishments include MIAN, Amber, Belon, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Chinesology, Gu Liang Cai, and the historic Luk Yu Tea House. Through this comprehensive guide, visitors can easily navigate the city's streets and alleys alongside their visit to Art Central, seamlessly transitioning from visual arts to culinary delights while deeply experiencing Hong Kong's unique charm as Asia's events capital. Explore more in the Hong Kong Art Month Discovery Guide To allow visitors to incorporate the Fair into their broader Hong Kong itineraries with ease, Art Central has introduced aHolders of the Flexible Date Ticket may select any single day between 25 and 29 March 2026 for entry during general admission hours without the need for advance date selection.Art Central has also launched comprehensive packages on various travel platforms covering accommodation, attractions, and transportation for the convenience of visitors. For example, through, visitors can book curated packages combining Fair admission with selected offers and, easily charting a cultural journey connecting art and city life.Ctrip's accommodation bundles span top-tier five-star luxury properties such as Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, and The Murray, Hong Kong, as well as boutique options including The Pottinger Hong Kong, offering convenient and elevated choices for cultural getaways and weekend itineraries.Additionally, attraction bundles will extend the Fair experience to multiple transportation options and popular leisure destinations, including the Peak Tram, the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, the Star Ferry, and the Airport Express. This allows visitors to integrate transportation, accommodation, and urban cultural experiences, extending their exhibition visit into a city journey exploring Hong Kong's art and lifestyle.Furthermore, Art Central has launched combo packages on, pairing the Flexible Date Ticket with admission to the Hong Kong Observation Wheel at the Central Harbourfront (HK$302) or a Cupping Room coffee e-voucher (HK$314). These allow visitors to take in the spectacular views of Victoria Harbour or take a relaxing coffee break following their visit to the Fair. After viewing the exhibition, visitors can also take the "WestK Ferry" from Central Pier 9—a short eight-minute ferry ride—to effortlessly reach the West Kowloon Cultural District and continue their exploration at M+, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and the WestK FunFest.Package offers are exclusively available for purchase via Ctrip and Klook. For more details regarding participating hotels, dining, attractions, and transport partners, please visit artcentralhongkong.com/tickets. Ticket Packages might be subject to change without prior notice and are available in limited quantities while stocks last.VIP Preview (by invitation)Fair Hours 12 pm – 5 pmNight Central 5 pm – 9 pmFair Hours 12 pm – 7 pmFair Hours 12pm – 7 pmFair Hours 11 am – 7 pmFair Hours 11 am – 5 pmCentral Harbourfront Hong Kong, 9 Lung Wo RoadHashtag: #ArtCentralHK #ArtCentralUOB #HongKongArtWeek Wechat: https://artcentralhongkong.com/wechat/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Art Central

Art Central, a cornerstone event of Hong Kong Art Week, presents the next generation of talent from Asia's most forward-thinking galleries alongside celebrated artists from across the globe. Since its inaugural edition in 2015, Art Central has established itself as a leading platform for innovation in contemporary art, advancing the profiles of artists and galleries and reinforcing their presence within the international art landscape. Today, the Fair is recognised for the strength of its curatorial programming and as a vital meeting point for discovery and exchange among collectors and curators representing private, corporate, and institutional collections worldwide.



Fair Director

Corey Andrew Barr joined Art Central as Fair Director in 2019. A champion of Hong Kong artists, Barr has expanded the Fair's platform to highlight local talent and underscore its position as a benchmark for aspiring galleries from around the world. He was formerly the director of a prominent Hong Kong- and London-based gallery focusing on contemporary Asian art, and prior to that, served as Specialist and Head of Sales for Phillips in New York, where he also organised exhibitions of contemporary art, photography, and design by leading international artists.



Curator

Enoch Cheng is an artist-curator whose work spans curation, moving image, installation, performance, dance, and fashion. His cross-disciplinary multimedia practice reinterprets norms, stories, and myths through contemporary lenses, drawing on a range of creative practices and engaging audiences through diverse cultural traditions. Cheng was awarded the Asian Cultural Council Fellowship (2020) and held artist residencies at the Museum of Arts and Design, New York (2022), and the American Museum of Natural History, New York (2020). He was most recently named Artist of the Year (Visual Arts) at the 2025 Hong Kong Arts Development Awards, recognising his contributions to the arts, including his role at Art Central since 2024.



Curator

Zoie Yung, currently based in Hong Kong, is an independent exhibition consultant and curator, and former exhibition manager of chi K11 art museum in Shanghai. She provides a unique approach to exhibition production by combining practice in exhibition spatial arrangement and her knowledge of Chinese Xuanxue as well as Western astrology. Selected recent exhibitions include Wonder-verse (chi K11 art space, Hong Kong, 2022) and Curve of Buoyancy (Duddell's, Hong Kong, 2021). She also actively organises public education campaigns; she has collaborated with local organisations, including Tai Kwun Contemporary, Para Site, 1a Space, and Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre.



About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of more than 470 branches and offices in 19 markets in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.



For nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.



The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer's unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to helping businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.



About Mega Arts and Cultural Events (ACE) Fund

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government sets up the Mega ACE Fund to attract and support international or large-scale arts and cultural events which bring significant arts, cultural or economic values and can be recurrent and anchored in Hong Kong, or events which can bring exceptionally significant arts or cultural merit, as well as publicity and image building values to Hong Kong as an arts and cultural hub with a view to contributing to Hong Kong's development into an arts and cultural metropolis as well as a tourist destination, providing development opportunities for the arts, cultural and creative sectors, and facilitating arts and cultural exchange.

