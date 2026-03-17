35 Project Teams Selected to Compete for the Industry's Highest Honor





Finalists of QBA 2026



(The list is in alphabetical order)

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building)

1

Belgravia Place I

2

ECHO House

3

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park - Batch 1A Development : Building 11

4

JARDINI

5

One Central Place

6

Parkwood

Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings)

1

Baker Circle

2

Casa Sierra

3

NOVO LAND

4

THE PAVILIA FOREST

5

Victoria Voyage

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building - Government, Institution of Community)

1

Hospital Authority Supporting Services Centre

2

Kai Tak District Cooling Plant No. 3 (KTDCS-P3)

3

Kai Tak Sports Park

4

Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool Complex

5

Kwai Chung Hospital

6

The Pentecostal Holiness Church Wing Kwong Junior School

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building - Non-Government, Institution of Community)

1

98 How Ming Street

2

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park - Batch 1A Development : Building 8 & Building 9

3

One Causeway Bay

Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization)

1

Conversion of the Old Wan Chai Police Station into the Headquarters of the International Organization for Mediation

2

Expansion of the Legislative Council Complex

3

Lo Pan Spirit Inheritance: Conservation of Lo Pan Temple

4

Tai Po Civic Centre

Temporary Building

1

Dedicated Rehousing Estate at Kwu Tung North Area 24 MIC Site Office

2

Light Public Housing at Olympic Avenue, Kai Tak (Phase 1)

3

Light Public Housing - Choi Hing Road, Ngau Tau Kok

4

Light Public Housing – Yau Pok Road, Yuen Long

5

WISE COMPLEX

Building Outside GBA (include International)

1

Arbour

2

Iconic Tower of New CBD of New Administrative Capital of Egypt

Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)

1

China State Construction Science and Technology Innovation Building

2

China Overseas Headquarter

3

Guangzhou Respiratory Center

4

Marisfrolg Industrial Park



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - The much-anticipated Quality Building Award 2026 (QBA 2026) today officially announces its finalist list! A total of 35 outstanding project teams have successfully advanced to the final presentation stage. They will present their remarkable achievements to the judging panel this Saturday (20 March and 21 March), competing for the highest honor of the "Oscar of the Construction Industry."Held biennially, the Quality Building Award is jointly organized by ten leading professional institutes and organizations representing Hong Kong's architecture and construction sectors. It aims to recognize exceptional projects that demonstrate outstanding teamwork in the design and construction of quality buildings. This year's theme,encourages the industry to adopt smart, sustainable, and inclusive solutions, steering the sector towards innovation and green development.This year's Award features eight major categories, comprehensively covering different types of building projects. These span residential and non-residential, government and non-government, renovation and revitalization, and temporary building categories. The response from local Hong Kong projects has been enthusiastic, with the finalists fully demonstrating the industry's diverse creativity and professional expertise, reflecting the vibrant and flourishing state of local architecture.Another highlight of this edition is the inclusion of the "Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)" and "Building Outside GBA (include International)" categories. These are open to all eligible projects from within and outside the region, with teams not required to provide proof of a Hong Kong registered company to participate. This initiative has successfully attracted numerous high-quality non-local projects, including outstanding entries from as far as Egypt. This underscores the international vision and regional influence of the Quality Building Award, further cementing Hong Kong's status as a regional architectural hub.stated: "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to this year's Award. The finalist projects are of exceptional quality and span a diverse range of categories. The 35 finalist teams will showcase their innovative practices in smart construction, sustainable development, and social inclusion during their final presentations, fully embodying the spirit of this year's theme. On behalf of the Organizing Committee, I thank all participating teams for their dedication and wish the finalists every success in their upcoming presentations."remarked: "Throughout the selection process, the judging panel has placed particular emphasis on how projects integrate smart technology, environmental concepts, and human-centric design. The active participation of projects from the Greater Bay Area and the international community this year has brought a broader perspective to the Award. We look forward to gaining deeper insights into the design philosophies and practical achievements of the finalist teams during the presentations, and to jointly witnessing new milestones in the architectural world."The final results of the Quality Building Award 2026 will be unveiled at the Awards Ceremony to be held on 26 June this year. The event will bring together industry leaders to collectively witness the glorious moment celebrating outstanding architectural projects.For more details about the Quality Building Award, please visit:Official Website: www.qba.com.hk Facebook: QBAHKLinkedIn: QBAHKWeibo: 優質建築大獎WeChat Official Account: 優質建築大獎Hashtag: #QualityBuildingAward2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Quality Building Award

The Quality Building Award (QBA) is a biennial award that recognizes buildings of outstanding quality and those that demonstrate outstanding teamwork. The provision of quality buildings is an essential ingredient of a prosperous and modern society, and the Quality Building Award aims to promote a collective commitment by the building industry to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and competitiveness.



The theme of QBA 2026 is "Smartly We Build | Sustainably We Thrive | Inclusively We Lead", which aimed at recognizing the adoption of smart, sustainable, and inclusive solutions, driving innovation and eco-friendly practices to foster collective progress and ensure a thriving, sustainable future. As always, the QBA 2026 will continue to recognize outstanding contributions to society and drive the ongoing advancement of construction industry.



The Quality Building Award 2026 is jointly organized by ten leading professional institutions in Hong Kong, including：





The Hong Kong Institute of Housing (HKIH) (Rotating Chair of QBA 2026)

BEAM Society Limited (BSL)

The Hong Kong Construction Association (HKCA)

The Hong Kong Institute of Architects (HKIA)

The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM)

The Hong Kong Institute of Engineers (HKIE)

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS)

Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA)

International Facility Management Association, Hong Kong Chapter (IFMAHK)

The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong (REDA)

(in alphabetical order by English name)